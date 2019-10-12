Ecuador president declares 'curfew' and 'militarization' in Quito

The government has implemented the stringent measures as it fights for control of the capital. Five people have died since the violent protests began ten days ago.
The president of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, declared a "curfew" and "militarization" in Quito Saturday to help security forces quell ongoing protests sparked by austerity measures.
The order "will take effect" from 3 p.m. (8 p.m. GMT) and "facilitate the work of public forces against intolerable outbreaks of violence," Moreno said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian Interior Minister, Maria Paula Romo, asked citizens to "go to their homes."
"This measure will be valid until further notice," she added.
Over a week of violent clashes
Violence continued in Quito even after indigenous leaders, who had instigated the protests over fuel price increases, changed tack and confirmed they had accepted a proposal for talks with President Moreno.
More than a week of protests in the Ecuadorian capital have left five people dead and nearly 2,000 wounded or detained.
jsi/rc (EFE, AP, AFP)
