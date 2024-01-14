Ecuador: More than 40 prison staff held hostage freed

More than 130 prison officials continue to be held hostage in at least seven prisons. Violence erupted after Ecuador's president declared a state of emergency following a top drug gang leader's escape from prison.

More than 40 of the prison officials being held hostage in Ecuador by inmates were freed, the prisons authority said on Saturday, amid a deteriorating security situation in the South American country.

According to the SNAI prisons authority, 41 guards and administrative staff "were released," while one managed to escape at a prison in Loja, with reports of violence in several prisons.

Currently, more than 130 prison officials continue to be held hostage since Monday in at least seven prisons.

Within the last 24 hours, one guard was killed and another injured, SNAI said in a statement.

While the army and the police raided detention centers in six cities, five inmates escaped from the vast Guayaquil prison complex on Friday.

State of emergency declared

The incidents came after Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency for 60 days on Monday, a day after Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, disappeared from the prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence.

Ecuador saw a spate of nationwide attacks within hours of Noboa's announcement, including gangsters taking several police officers hostage.

Masked gunmen also burst onto the set of a live broadcast by a public TV channel, while there were reports of explosions in several cities.

President Noboa declared that the country was "at war" and refused to "cede in the face of these terrorist groups."

In November, when the 35-year-old came to power, he vowed to "restore peace" to violence-plagued Ecuador.

Authorities said over 800 arrests have been made so far.

