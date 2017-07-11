 Ecuador government, Indigenous activists reach deal to end protests | News | DW | 30.06.2022

News

Ecuador government, Indigenous activists reach deal to end protests

The agreement ends over a week of nationwide strikes over the cost of living that paralyzed the country.

Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza, left, shakes hands with Government Minister Francisco Jimenez after reaching an agreement with mediation by the church at the Episcopal Conference headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Ecuadorean minister Francisco Jimenez (right) and Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza shook hands on clinching the accord in the capital Quito

Representatives of Ecuador's government and Indigenous groups on Thursday signed an agreement to end 18 days of sometimes violent protests against soaring food and fuel prices.

The talks, mediated by the Catholic Church, reached a deal to decrease the price of fuel among other concessions. 

Minister of Government and Policy Management Francisco Jimenez and Indigenous Conaie leader Leonidas Iza were among the signatories to the accord, as was negotiator Monsignor Luis Cabrera, the head of the Episcopal Conference in Ecuador. 

Indigenous protesters gather outside the Episcopal Conference headquarters where Indigenous leaders dialogue with the government in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Indigenous protesters gathered outside the site of the talks on Thursday

The accord foresees a reduction in the prices of both gasoline/petrol and diesel, sets limits to the expansion of oil exploration areas and prohibits mining in protected areas, national parks and water sources. 

"We cannot allow violence to take over Ecuador and our differences to deepen. Today is not the end, it is the first day of a great dream for national reconciliation," Jimenez said at the signing in Quito. 

Government representative Francisco Jimenez holds up the agreement made with Indigenous leaders, Eustaquio Toala, third from left, and Leonidas Iza, third from left, as they stand with Catholic Church representatives who served as mediators at the Episcopal Conference headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

The deal could soften days of sometimes violent strikes and protests over rising prices of fuel in particular, funding some of the pledges may prove challenging however

The accord provides the government with 90 days to deliver solutions to the demands of the indigenous groups. 

"We have achieved the supreme value to which we all aspire: peace in our country," President Guillermo Lasso, an ex-banker who took power 13 months ago, said on Twitter announcing the deal. "The strike is over. Now we begin together the task of transforming this peace into progress, well-being, and opportunities for all." 

msh/dh (AFP, AP, dpa)

More to follow...

