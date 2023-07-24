  1. Skip to content
Ecuador: Five killed in prison fight between rival gangs

36 minutes ago

Gang violence at a prison in the port city of Guayaquil claimed at least five lives, while injuring several others. Ecuador has seen a surge in prison riots as rival gangs battle for control of cocaine supply routes.

Police stand guard on the roof of a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, after deadly clashes broke out on Nov 4, 202.
Police on the roof of a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, after deadly clashes in November 2022Image: Dolores Ochoa/AP Photo/picture alliance

At least five inmates were killed and several others injured in weekend clashes between gang members in a prison in Ecuador, authorities said on Sunday.

The fighting between inmates belonging to rival gangs first erupted on Saturday evening, continuing into Sunday morning.

What we know about the prison clashes

The violent clashes took place in the western port city of Guayaquil, in the Guayas No. 1 prison, Ecuador's prison authority SNAI said in a statement.

At least 11 others were injured and were being treated in the hospital.

Security protocols were activated due to the violence, the SNAI said.

Security personnel were being held by gang members in four jails, the SNAI added. Security forces were working to free them.

Ecuador's prison violence problem

Prison violence has become commonplace in Ecuador in recent years as rival gangs battle for control of cocaine supply routes.

The Andean nation is a major transit route for cocaine from South America to the US and the rest of the world.

The country has witnessed several deadly prison riots since 2021, with most attributed to clashes between gangs that have led to the deaths of some 421 people so far.

President Guillermo Lasso previously declared an emergency across the country's penitentiary system to control violence.

rm/ab (Reuters, AFP)

