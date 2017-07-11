Ecuador election: Andres Arauz claims "victory" in first round

Andres Arauz claimed victory in Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday, but urged supporters to wait for the official results, which are expected to be out tonight, before celebrating.

According to two exit polls, Arauz won the vote with 34.9-36.2%, with rival Guillermo Lassotrailing behind at 21-21.7%. To win the election in Ecuador, a candidate has to win 50% plus one vote or 40% and a 10-point lead over the rival.

Failing this, the election will go to a run-off round.

Who is Arauz?

Arauz is a protégé of Rafael Correa, the former president of Ecuador. Correa fled the country under the presidency of his former ally Moreno after being accused of corruption for which he was convicted in absentia.

He remains popular in his home country for presiding over economic prosperity driven by an oil boom and loans from China which funded social programs. His conviction barred him from running as Arauz's vice-presidential running mate.

Ecuador is suffering from an economic downturn, made worse by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A record number of 16 candidates are standing for election. Arauz, who was pursuing a PhD in Economics in Mexico, left his degree mid-way to stand for the election.

Ecuadorians likely to reject austerity

Arauz's main rival, the conservative candidate and ex-banker Guillermo Lasso, has a hard sell given the population's distaste for austerity policies.

The socialist candidate follows in the footsteps of former president Rafal Correa and has promised $1 billion (€836 million) in direct payments to families and to overturn the conditions of the $6.5 billion aid package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We have to continue convincing (people), so that ... our victory, the victory of hope, will be in a single round," Arauz wrote on his Facebook page on Friday. "Let's do this right away."

Lawyer Yaku Perez trailed third in the exit polls, representing an environmental and indigenous movement that is aligned with the anti-Correa left.

Turnout played a key role

Pollsters expect a runoff vote as no candidate has polled more than 50% in the run-up to the election.

However, a low turnout was expected to help the leftwing candidate. Voting is mandatory by law in Ecuador and abstention is punished with a $40 fine.

It is expected that middle-class voters are more likely to pay the fine to avoid catching coronavirus.

Working-class voters, who cannot afford to pay the fine, are more likely to vote for Arauz.

Voters also face fines of up to $100 for failing to wear a mask to the polling stations.

Ex-president Correa and his protege

Outgoing President Moreno is leaving a devastated economy behind him — two million people are sliding into poverty and unemployment has doubled to around 13%.

