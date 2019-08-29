Ecuador declares state of emergency amid fuel protests

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno has declared a state of emergency in response to nationwide protests over fiscal reforms valued over $2 billion (€1.8 billion) per year.

Moreno announced the package of reforms on Tuesday; its measures include tax reform, relaxing labor protections and doing away with 40-year-old fuel subsidies. He said the elimination of the fuel subsidies was needed to lift the economy and stop smuggling.

In a television address, Moreno said the price of gasoline would go up to $2.30 a gallon from $1.85 and the cost of diesel up to $2.27 from $1.03.

Moreno also announced that Ecuador would be leaving the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which it is the smallest member, on January 1, 2020 in order to increase its exports beyond the restrictions imposed by the group.

Protesters included university students, union members and indigenous rights' activists

Tear gas and arrests

Increased fuel prices went into effect on Thursday, prompting Ecuadorians to take to the streets of the capital, Quito, and Guayaquil, the country's largest city.

Taxi, bus and truck drivers blocked streets and bus stations were closed for a nationwide transport strike, forcing the government to suspend schools.

Various groups of protesters blocked roads, burned tires and scuffled with police, who responded in certain instances with tear gas.

The demonstrators put the fuel measures at the forefront of their protest message, but also called for the general repeal of the package.

According to the Interior Ministry, some 19 people were arrested in relation to the protests.

Moreno: No going back

Moreno said he called the state of emergency "to ensure citizens' security and avoid chaos." The measure suspends some civil rights, allows authorities to commandeer public or private property and empowers the military to keep order.

Listen to audio 08:14 Share World in Progress: When kids become mothers in Ecuador Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3NtMM World in Progress: When kids become mothers in Ecuador

Moreno, who has promoted market-friendly policies since his election in 2017, said he would not backtrack on the fiscal reform. He described the fuel subsidies as "perverse" and said they had distorted Ecuador's economy.

Ecuador, which has a population of 17 million, has a long history of political and economic instability.

Prior to Moreno taking office, the country had been on a leftist economic course under Rafael Correa for 10 years. It is currently struggling with high levels of public debt.

Moreno's administration reached a $4.2 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund in February. However, many remain skeptical of its austerity policies.

Watch video 01:50 Share Aldi hurts Ecuador's banana farmers Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38Uim Aldi hurts Ecuador's banana farmers

cmb/cmk (EFE, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.