Ecuador cancels austerity plan in a bid to end unrest

Talks have begun between the government and indigenous groups in an effort to quell anti-austerity protests that have spilled onto the streets. Clashes continued in the capital, despite a military-backed curfew.
Ecuador's government and indigenous leaders agreed to cancel an austerity package and protests that left 7 dead following the worst civil unrest in the small South American country in more than a decade.
The news came as talks concluded in Quito between President Lenin Moreno and groups including the Confederation of Indigenous Nations (CONAIE). Leaders from the organizations had galvanized thousands of protesters and coordinated anti-austerity demonstrations across the country, from the Andes to the Amazon.
"We set up the dialogue table," said Arnaud Peral, a UN official in Ecuador, in a live broadcast on state television.
The UN and Ecuadorian Bishops' Conference announced discussions would begin at 3 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT), but later confirmed talks had been delayed due to logistical problems.
CONAIE wants repeal and dismissals
As the day developed, some of CONAIE's demands became clear. Jaime Vargas, the head of the indigenous umbrella grouping, called on the president to immediately expel the interior and defense ministers for "excessive violence" during the turmoil which has lasted for almost two weeks.
Adorned with the feathered headdress and face paint of the Achuar people of the Amazon rainforest, Vargas demanded the immediate cancellation of Moreno's October 1 decree ending fuel subsidies as part of austerity measures.
"This isn't a demand of the indigenous people, it's the demand of the country," Vargas said. "We haven't come to form negotiating commissions."
Mercosur back Moreno
Meanwhile, Moreno has received the support of the South American trade bloc, Mercosur, along with other countries in the region. It condemned the violent unrest on Sunday, saying mass demonstrations were a blatant attempt to undermine the government.
Mercosur released a statement, along with Peru, Colombia and Chile, saying: "We endorse the efforts made by Ecuador's government to maintain peace, public order and democratic institutions by using the instruments provided by the constitution and the law."
The bloc, which consists of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, added: "We condemn acts of violence and attempts to destabilize the country, its institutions and the Ecuadorian democratic process."
Unrest shows no signs of abating
On Saturday, Moreno declared a "curfew" and "militarization" in Quito to help security forces quell ongoing protests sparked by austerity measures his government had imposed.
But the announcement of the curfew came within 30 minutes of its implementation, meaning protesters, many of whom had traveled to the city from other provinces, did not return home.
As a result, violence continued in the capital even after indigenous leaders changed tack and confirmed they had accepted a proposal for talks with Moreno in order to find a solution.
jsi/cmk (Reuters, AP, EFE, AFP)
