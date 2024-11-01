  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
German labor strikes
CrimeEcuador

Ecuador 'at war' with drug gangs amid unprecedented violence

January 11, 2024

Ecuador's president Daniel Noboa has declared that the nation is at war with armed drug gangs during an unprecedented wave of violence. It began after a notorious gang leader disappeared from prison, sparking riots, gun battles and kidnappings.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b6jL
Skip next section Similar stories from Ecuador

Similar stories from Ecuador

City of Guayaquil, Ecuador | A woman, Herlinda, standing in her house that was blown up in a bombing attack, during a gang dispute in 2022

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

Gangs in the Ecuadoran city of Guayaquil are fighting for control of the drug trade — with devastating consequences.
CrimeJune 14, 202302:29 min
external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuadorians are due to vote on whether to continue oil and gold mining projects in the Amazon rainforest.
BusinessAugust 5, 202301:50 min
Ecuador | Social-Media-Star aus den Anden, Nancy Risol

Influencer from the Andes: Nancy Risol

Nancy Risol is one of Ecuador's most successful social media stars.
Digital WorldNovember 4, 202202:29 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Crime from Latin America

More on Crime from Latin America

external

Mexico: The 'Los Ardillos' drug gang

A hostage situation in the state of Guerrero is fueling concerns about the ever-growing influence of organized crime.
CrimeJuly 12, 202301:48 min
Skip next section More on Crime from around the world

More on Crime from around the world

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures in a vehicle

Trump to surrender to New York prosecutor

Former US President Donald Trump faces charges linked to alleged hush money payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.
CrimeApril 4, 202302:34 min
Gas emanates from a leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sweden confirms Nord Stream sabotage

Moscow and western NATO allies accuse each other of damaging the pipelines.
CrimeNovember 18, 202201:30 min
external

Trump followers outraged by Mar-a-Lago search

The former president is under investigation for allegedly removing official records from the White House.
CrimeAugust 10, 202201:39 min
Show more