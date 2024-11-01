Ecuador 'at war' with drug gangs amid unprecedented violence

CrimeEcuadorEcuador 'at war' with drug gangs amid unprecedented violenceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeEcuador01/11/2024January 11, 2024Ecuador's president Daniel Noboa has declared that the nation is at war with armed drug gangs during an unprecedented wave of violence. It began after a notorious gang leader disappeared from prison, sparking riots, gun battles and kidnappings.https://p.dw.com/p/4b6jLAdvertisement