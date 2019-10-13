Ecuador arrests prefect after Moreno cancels austerity plan

Ecuadorian authorities detained Pichincha Prefect Paola Pabon and other current and former officials, prosecutors announced Monday. Police also seized computers, telephones and documents. Pabon posted a video of the arrest to her Facebook page.

Prosecutors didn't elaborate on their reasons for arresting Pabon. However, over days of protests initiated by indigenous groups, President Lenin Moreno (center in photo) and surrogates accused his predecessor, Rafael Correa, and Venezuelan officials of conspiring with regional authorities and Colombia's FARC guerrillas to destabilize Ecuador.

The president alleged that Correa, Pabon, former Constituent Assembly Member Virgilio Hernandez, who was also arrested, and others had traveled "at the same time a few weeks ago to Venezuela" — which he does not consider "a coincidence." Correa and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have mocked Moreno's assertions.

Moreno and Correa have feuded since 2017, when the latter was termed out. The current president, Correa's vice president from 2007 to 2013, embraced neoliberalism after the formerly democratic socialist Pais Alliance selected him as the party's candidate to carry on Correa's work. The former president left the party in 2018, and his supporters have since formed the Citizen Revolution Movement (MRC). Pabon and Hernandez are members of the MRC.

Mexico reported that former National Assembly President Gabriela Rivadeneira, another of Correa's allies, sought refuge in the country's embassy in Quito over the weekend. She had proposed that the legislature convoke an extraordinary session to address "the destitution of President Moreno" and the holding of early elections — a goal that Correa shares.

'A compromise'

Late Sunday, Moreno said he agreed to protesters' demands after meeting with indigenous leaders who'd mobilized thousands against an October 2 decree that slashed subsidies and raised fuel prices over 123%. Moreno, who was briefly forced out of Quito during the protests, said he would replace the plan with one that does more to help the people most impoverished.

"Comrades, this deal is a compromise on both sides," Moreno said, invoking the language of solidarity used by his predecessor. "The indigenous mobilization will end, and Decree 883 will be lifted."

Under the agreement, Moreno will withdraw Decree 883, which had included a sharp rise in fuel costs and was backed by the International Monetary Fund, which tied a $4.2 billion (€3.8 billion) funding package to a series of austerity measures. Indigenous leaders, in turn, will call on their followers to end protests and street blockades.

During the protests and the violent official response, seven people were killed, 1,340 were injured and 1,152 were arrested, according to Ecuador's national human rights ombudsman. Labor groups joined the indigenous movements for the protests.

"From our heart, we declare that we, the peoples and nations, have risen up in search of liberty," said Jaime Vargas, the president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nations. "We recognize the bravery of the men and women who rose up."

Ecuador hopes for an end to deadly protests More expensive fuel as trigger The protests in Quito were triggered by the announcement that the government was cutting fuel subsidies, putting the fuel price up by 120%. The cut was part of an austerity package put together as part of a deal for Ecuador to obtain a $4.2 billion (€3.8 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Ecuador hopes for an end to deadly protests Frequent violence The protests have often descended into violence. This demonstrator is firing a homemade weapon during one rally. Six people have been killed and nearly 2,100 injured or detained. President Moreno has pledged to "restore order in all of Ecuador" with a round-the-clock curfew in Quito and increased security at power stations and hospitals.

Ecuador hopes for an end to deadly protests Attack at a television channel In one incident, protesters broke into the building of the TV station Teleamazonas. "For about half an hour, we were under attack. They threw stones at us, forced open the doors and threw Molotov cocktails," said presenter Milton Perez. Twenty-five employees were evacuated, and none were hurt.

Ecuador hopes for an end to deadly protests Ransacking and arson Some demonstrators ransacked and set fire to the building housing the comptroller general's office on Saturday. But CONAIE, the indigenous umbrella group leading the protests, said it had nothing to do with events there or at Teleamazonas.

Ecuador hopes for an end to deadly protests Talks provide some hope Although CONAIE rejected previous offers for talks, it now says representatives will meet with Moreno to discuss "the repeal or revision" of the cut in fuel subsidies. The more expensive fuel is a particular burden to disadvantaged indigenous communities in the Amazon and the Andes. Moreno is considering changing some aspects of the austerity package but has remained firm on the fuel subsidy cuts.



