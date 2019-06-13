 Ecuador approves same-sex marriage | News | DW | 13.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ecuador approves same-sex marriage

The largely Catholic nation joins neighboring countries in allowing gay marriages. Judges marginally voted in favor of changing the current law.

Efrain Soria celebrates with other leaders of the gay community, Quito, Ecuador

Same-sex marriage was approved in Ecuador on Wednesday in a landmark ruling by the country's Constitutional Court.

Lawyer Christian Paula said triumphantly: "It means that Ecuador is more egalitarian. It recognizes that human rights must be for all people without discrimination."

Read more: Botswana decriminalizes gay sex

The decision came after judges voted 5-to-4 in favor of approval.

The arguments against centered around having to debate the process in the National Assembly prior to changing current legislation.

However, Gustavo Medina, a former Supreme Court president, said that authorities were obliged to accept the conclusions of the Constitutional Court because they were "binding and mandatory."

Celebrations in Quito, Ecuador

Celebrations abound after Ecuador approved same-sex marriage in the traditionally Catholic country

The process began when two couples filed a lawsuit as they wanted to marry. Efrain Soria and Xavier Benalcazar, one of the couples, have been in a civil partnership for the past seven years.

Civil unions get fewer rights than married people but now, thanks to the change in laws, same-sex marriages will be entitled to the same inheritance and estate benefits as heterosexual spouses.

  • First same-sex marriages in Amsterdam (picture-alliance/dpa/ANP/M. Antonisse)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2001, The Netherlands

    The Netherlands was the first country in the world to permit same-sex marriages after the Dutch parliament voted for legalization in 2000. The mayor of Amsterdam, Job Cohen, wedded the first four same-sex couples at midnight on April 1, 2001 when the legislation came into effect. The new law also allowed same-sex couples to adopt children.

  • Gay Pride Parade in Brussels (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/J. Warnand)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2003, Belgium

    The Netherlands' neighbor, Belgium, followed the Dutch lead and legalized same-sex marriage two years later. The law gave same-sex partners many of the rights of their heterosexual counterparts. But unlike the Dutch, the Belgians did not initially allow same-sex couples to adopt children. The Belgian parliament passed a bill granting them that right three years later.

  • Argentinia's first same-sex marriage in Buenos Aires (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/L. La Valle)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2010, Argentina

    Argentina became the first Latin American country to legalize same-sex marriages when its Senate voted 33 to 27 in favor of it in July 2010. Argentina thereby became the tenth country in the world to permit gay and lesbian marriages. The South American country was not the only one to do so in 2010. Earlier in the year, Portugal and Iceland also passed same-sex marriage legislation.

  • Gay Pride in Denmark (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24/H. Lundquist)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2012, Denmark

    Denmark's parliament overwhelmingly voted in favor of legalization in June 2012. The small Scandinavian country had made headlines before when it was the first country in the world to recognize civil partnerships for gay and lesbian couples in 1989. Same-sex couples had also enjoyed the right to adopt children since 2009.

  • Lynley Bendall and Ally Wanikau (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/Air New Zealand)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2013, New Zealand

    New Zealand became the 15th country worldwide and the first Asia-Pacific country to allow gay and lesbian marriages in 2013. The first couples were married on August 19. Lynley Bendall (left) and Ally Wanik (right) were among them when they exchanged vows on board an Air New Zealand flight from Queenstown to Auckland. France legalized same-sex marriage the same year.

  • Dublin celebrations at same-sex marriage result (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/A. Crawley)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2015, Ireland

    Ireland made headlines in May 2015 when it became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage through a referendum. Thousands of people celebrated in the streets of Dublin as the results came in showing almost two-thirds of voters opting for the measure.

  • White House is illuminated in colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag in Washington (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Martinez Monsivais)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2015, USA

    The White House was alight in the colors of the rainbow flag on June 26, 2015. Earlier, the US Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 that the constitution guaranteed marriage equality, a verdict that paved the way for same-sex couples to be married across the country. The decision came 12 years after the Supreme Court ruled that laws criminalizing gay sex were unconstitutional.

  • LGBTQIA+ flag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/O. Messinger)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2017, Germany

    Germany became the fifteenth European country to legalize gay and lesbian marriages in June 30, 2017. The bill passed by 393 to 226 in the Bundestag, with four abstentions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the bill, but paved the way for its passage when she said her party would be allowed to vote freely on the measure only days before the vote took place.

  • Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan at their wedding in Summergrove Estate (Getty Images/AFP/P. Hamilton)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2017 - 2018, Australia

    Following a postal survey which showed the majority of Australians were in favor of same-sex marriage, the country's parliament passed a law to legalize it in December 2017. As couples in Australia have to give authorities one month's notice of their nuptials, many of the first weddings took place just after midnight on January 9, 2018 - including that of Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan, pictured.

  • A same sex female couple pose with a mock wedding certificate

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2019, Taiwan

    In May 2019, the island state became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. The government survived an attempt by conservative opposition to water down the bill. Gay couples are able to offically register their marriage from May 24 onwards. President Tsai Ing-wen called it "a big step towards true equality."

  • Ecuador Homosexuelle Ehe (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2019, Ecuador

    The Andean state's top court ruled 5-4 to allow two gay couples to marry in June. The decision followed a ruling from the Inter-American Court on Human Rights affirming that countries should allow same-sex couples the right to marry.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


Soria told reporters in Quito: "I want to say hello to Javier, who is in Guayaquil. Honey, I love you."

"Enjoy the happiness that comes from being equal, like anyone else. It is a joy for our entire community and Ecuador," said Soria, who is the head of the Ecuadorian Equality Foundation, an LGBT rights group.

The Latin American country joins Argentina, Brazil and Colombia in legalizing same-sex marriage.

jsi/jil (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Gay, lesbian, queer — What is LGBT and LGBTTQQIAAP?

The meaning of LGBTTQQIAAP can be tricky to keep up with. Here is a simple guide to all the main sexual and gender identity acronyms. (06.09.2018)  

Botswana decriminalizes gay sex

The country's High Court has overturned a colonial-era law with British roots that could punish people with up to seven years in prison. Botswana's president had also signaled his support for a change in a recent speech. (11.06.2019)  

Merkel's conservatives under pressure to allow gay marriage

Social Democrats want to put marriage equality on the table, and more than 80 percent of Germans support expanding the right to marry to same-sex couples. But many Christian Democrats are still pushing back. (06.03.2017)  

LGBT tourism eyes new horizons

From gay-friendly honeymoon destinations to party escapes, tourism has long catered to LGBT travellers. But as acceptance grows, so do calls for the industry to broaden its offers, and avoid cliches. (12.03.2018)  

Sieren's China: A Chinese rainbow

Taiwan has legalized same-sex marriage. Mainland China is not likely to do the same, says DW's Frank Sieren. But homophobia or prudishness are not the reasons why. (31.05.2019)  

Ecuador's president claims Julian Assange was spying from embassy

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno claims Wikileaks founder Julia Assange was spying from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Two German lawmakers and a Spanish MEP have called on their countries to grant Assange asylum. (15.04.2019)  

Colombia legalizes same-sex marriage

Colombia's constitutional court has given the go-ahead for gay couples to marry. The decision is a milestone in the traditionally Catholic country. (29.04.2016)  

Asia's first gay weddings take place in Taiwan

Taiwan's marriage equality took effect on Friday, allowing same-sex couples in the island to register marriages. It marks a historic day for Asia, as Taiwan becomes the first territory there to legalize same-sex unions. (24.05.2019)  

Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

Ecuador became the latest country to allow same-sex marriage when its Constitutional Court ruled for two gay couples in June 2019. DW takes a look at some of the other countries that have taken the step. (17.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Related content

Ecuador Homosexuelle Ehe

Same-sex marriage approved by Ecuador's highest court 13.06.2019

In a landmark ruling, Ecuador has become the latest Latin American state to approve same-sex marriage. Constitutional Court rulings are "binding and mandatory" on Ecuadorean authorities.

Deutschland Regenbogenfahne vor dem Brandenburger Tor in Berlin

Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage 17.05.2019

Ecuador became the latest country to allow same-sex marriage when its Constitutional Court ruled for two gay couples in June 2019. DW takes a look at some of the other countries that have taken the step.

Taiwan Gleichberechtigung l Erste gleichgeschlechtliche Ehen

Sieren's China: A Chinese rainbow 31.05.2019

Taiwan has legalized same-sex marriage. Mainland China is not likely to do the same, says DW's Frank Sieren. But homophobia or prudishness are not the reasons why.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  