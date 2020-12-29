 Eco-toilets and solar lamps: A Lagos slum goes green | Global Ideas | DW | 29.12.2020

Global Ideas

Eco-toilets and solar lamps: A Lagos slum goes green

In Nigeria’s largest city, living without clean water, electricity and sanitation is a reality for millions. Can living conditions be improved while reducing carbon emissions?

Watch video 04:47

Nigeria: Universal toilet access  

Project: The Cities Matter project aims to build capacity in sub-Saharan African megacities for climate change mitigation  

Project goal: To support nine megacities on the continent to develop long-term and ambitious climate action plans that are compatible with the Paris Agreement. These plans are developed and owned by the city, and outline a plan for carbon neutrality, building climate resilience and delivering wider benefits of climate action.   

Project implementation: The project is implemented by C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group. 

Project funding: The project is funded by the German Environment Ministry through the International Climate Initiative (IKI).  

Project duration: Four years — ends June 2021.

Poverty and lack of basic services make life a struggle for many families living in the Lagos area of Ago Egun Bariga. Residents Kehinde Samuel and her four children don’t have access to electricity or gas. When they need power, they use generators, which release emissions that are damaging to both their health and the climate.  

One of the challenges in improving access to basic services is that city authorities lack insight into how residents are using fuel and what is driving their choices. To tackle this, the C40 project conducted a survey and found the main reasons people were not using cleaner energy sources was a lack of information and financial resources.

Artist Gani Taiwo in front of a bio-fill toilet designed by him

Artist Gani Taiwo is part of the campaign that aims to sensitize communities to use the bio-fill toilet

That’s why the Justice and Empowerment Initiative, a local grassroots organization, is working in cooperation with C40 to teach people how to build solar panels and solar streetlamps. 

Dirty water in the slum, due to a lack of proper sanitation services, poses another big urban development challenge and health risk for residents. The project is also supporting the creation of bio-fill toilets, which function as above-ground compositing systems. 

A film by Fred Muvunyi 

