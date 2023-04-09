Eco Schools – training young people in sustainability

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaEco Schools – training young people in sustainabilityTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaVidhya Senthamizhselvan | Tabea Mergenthaler09/04/2023September 4, 2023Young people in Tamil Nadu and in Germany are attending special international sustainability schools to learn how to better manage water, waste, biodiversity, health etc. The schools are part of a network of 50,000 such institutions in 70 countries.https://p.dw.com/p/4VoOFAdvertisement