  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Ukraine
Beethovenfest
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Eco Schools – training young people in sustainability

Vidhya Senthamizhselvan | Tabea Mergenthaler
September 4, 2023

Young people in Tamil Nadu and in Germany are attending special international sustainability schools to learn how to better manage water, waste, biodiversity, health etc. The schools are part of a network of 50,000 such institutions in 70 countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VoOF
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting in Sochi

Turkey's Erdogan hopes Russia to renew grain deal soon

PoliticsSeptember 4, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Climate activists protesting in Nairobi

Africa's first-ever climate change summit

Africa's first-ever climate change summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 4, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Künstler Shehzil Malik

A safe space for Pakistani artists tackling taboo topics

A safe space for Pakistani artists tackling taboo topics

ArtsSeptember 4, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

The soon-to-be-opened Hindu temple on Hasenheide in Berlin

Germany's largest Hindu temple set to open in Berlin

Germany's largest Hindu temple set to open in Berlin

ReligionSeptember 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Portugal Kork-Ernte

Delayed cork harvest in Portugal

Delayed cork harvest in Portugal

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 4, 202302:18 min
More from Europe

North America

A man holding up a mobile phone with the Temu app showing on the screen

Is China's Temu a data security threat for shoppers?

Is China's Temu a data security threat for shoppers?

BusinessSeptember 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Global Us | Wassergewinnung in Peru

Peru's water shortage – Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

Peru's water shortage – Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

ClimateSeptember 4, 202306:25 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage