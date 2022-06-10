Visit the new DW website

Eco India

Eco India, a show dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. Weekly episodes feature compelling stories from Asia and Europe on the environment, sustainability, technology and social issues.

In partnership with Indian digital publication Scroll.in, DW's Eco India showcases people and ideas driving efforts to protect the environment. With topics ranging from the energy of tomorrow and the future of mobility to biodiversity, sustainable consumption, and the effects of climate change - be inspired and discover innovative solutions to the challenges of today.

Innovative public toilets for India’s poor

Innovative public toilets for India’s poor 10.06.2022

About 1/4 of India’s population lacks regular access to toilets. A social enterprise is working to change that with smart public sanitary facilities that improve hygiene and restore dignity to poor urban communities.
World’s Worst Air – an Indian Town Wants to Improve

World’s Worst Air – an Indian Town Wants to Improve 27.05.2022

Globally, air pollution accounts for seven million deaths every year. Bhiwadi, India’s second biggest industrial area, tops the list of cities with the world’s worst air. Better filters and cleaner fuels are needed.
How Climate Change Impacts Water

How Climate Change Impacts Water 28.01.2022

Water is a fundamental element on earth and plays a key role in balancing ecosystems. It's also one of the main indicators of climate change, with glaciers melting and coastal regions threatened by rising sea levels.
Deutsche Welle launches YouTube channel in Tamil

Deutsche Welle launches YouTube channel in Tamil 29.10.2021

DW is expanding its journalistic offering to include Tamil as its 32nd broadcast language on November 1. The DW Tamil YouTube channel complements programs in Hindi, Bengali and Urdu.
Climate Change - What's at Stake?

Climate Change - What's at Stake? 29.10.2021

Floods, droughts and extreme weather events are not new to the world - but climate change has increased their frequency and intensity. There’s a lot at stake for countries around the world - including India.

Wildfires - Consequences of a Warming World

Wildfires - Consequences of a Warming World 19.08.2021

Natural drought cycles and human activity have led to a rise in massive wildfires in recent years. Forest fires in Siberia, the US, Canada, and the Mediterranean are also caused by climate change. We look for solutions.
Environment and science: What moves DW's target group? 

Environment and science: What moves DW's target group?  16.08.2021

Reporting on the environment and science has increased globally over the last years as the topics gain relevance. What kind of coverage do DW's target groups in Asia and Africa expect from these topics? 
Saving Trees and Forests

Saving Trees and Forests 20.05.2021

Trees provide essential services - shade, food, habitats - and they are the lungs of the Earth. But they are disappearing at an alarming rate. There are people trying to save them, and we meet these tree guardians.
Balance of Nature and Human Impact

Balance of Nature and Human Impact 07.05.2021

Our ecosystem hangs in a fragile balance. When a species is gone, or the climate has changed, or a landscape is destroyed it will always have consequences for all of us.

Fighting the World's Massive Waste Problem

Fighting the World's Massive Waste Problem 26.03.2021

Waste is everywhere in our world. Plastic bottles end up in landfills or in our oceans and can take hundreds of years to decompose. How can we change this? What are the alternatives and solutions to this huge problem?
Eco India – The Environment Magazine

Eco India – The Environment Magazine 05.03.2021

For many women worldwide, climate change and environmental destruction are very real, and often threaten their livelihoods. Which paths are they taking to protect the climate and have sustainable and successful lives?
Tackling Different Kinds of Pollution

Tackling Different Kinds of Pollution 28.01.2021

Human behaviour in our industrialized world often causes a lot of noise, garbage and other kinds of pollution. But what can we do to avoid pollution and its negative effects on environment and on ourselves?
How to feed the world without wrecking the environment.

How to feed the world without wrecking the environment. 22.01.2021

There are about 7.8 billion people on Earth, and they all need food. But food production is responsible for many environmental problems. How can we feed the world in a sustainable way?

Water is vital to all life on Earth

Water is vital to all life on Earth 09.10.2020

Water is vital to all life on Earth. But across the globe, water scarcity is becoming more and more of a problem. What can we do to preserve water and make sure everyone has enough? We explore in Eco India.

A coproduction that speaks volumes

A coproduction that speaks volumes 07.11.2019

After successful year, Eco India decided to take the next step by broadcasting in Hindi.

