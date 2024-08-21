  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineUS Democratic Party
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Eco India - What happens in a world out of balance?

August 21, 2024

Balance is vital to life on Earth. So what happens when it’s disrupted by chemicals in the soil, or technology -- even if it's green? Plus: How jute restores ecological balance, and an all-women team improves India’s waste management gender balance.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jkXk
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo Composite)

What happens in a world out of balance?

What happens in a world out of balance?

Balance is vital to life on Earth. So what happens when it’s disrupted by chemicals in the soil, or technology -- even if it's green? Plus: How jute restores ecological balance, and an all-women team improves India’s waste management gender balance.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 9, 202426:05 min
Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

A man dressed in a yellow and black striped shirt takes a photograph, with the camera pointed directly at the photographer

Indian photographers snap marginalized groups in Chennai

A photo exhibition in North Chennai is showcasing the lives of those living in poverty in the industrial region.
SocietyMay 13, 202405:41 min
A group of people getting something to eat outside a shelter in northern India

India: Climate change leaves Dehli's urban poor in the cold

Climate change has also brought cold weather to northern India. How do people living in poverty without shelter cope?
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 26, 202407:23 min
A close-up of a woman tying her shoe in India

Indian groups empower women working in informal sector

Two Delhi organizations are helping the many women who work informally as waste pickers or in the construction industry.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 25, 202404:35 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Asia

More on Nature and Environment from Asia

Bhutan Wasserkrise Schülerinnen der Central School in Tsirangtoe

Water worries in Bhutan

Bhutan is feeling the effects of climate change, but is fighting the water crisis with bold ideas.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202206:35 min
A woman holds a tray of seedlings in a tree nursery

100 million trees for Borneo

On Borneo, many forests have been cut down. The 100 Million Trees project brings woodlands back.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 28, 202206:01 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Africa's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

DW Eco India | Sendung vom 26.07.2024

Saving trees in Tamil Nadu

How an arborist from Auroville turned his childhood love of forests into a profession.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 31, 202405:23 min
DW Sendung Eco India | Sandhai

India: E-commerce connects farmers and consumers

Agri-commerce startup offers traceable, sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables. India's smaller cities benefit.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 23, 202403:55 min
DW Sendung Eco India | Onions

India: Helping farmers avoid bad onions

Fluctuating onion prices have angered India’s farmers and customers. Could improved storage help stabilize the market?
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 22, 202405:03 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India is a show dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. It covers compelling themes in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social issues.

Go to show Eco India