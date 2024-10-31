  1. Skip to content
Eco India: Waste — what to do with it?

October 31, 2024

Billions of tons of waste are produced worldwide each year - with no end in sight. How can we deal with it? This week, Eco India looks at the fashion industry, a trash center that helps flowers bloom, and a big, new EV battery recycling plant.


About the show

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India is a show dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. It covers compelling themes in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social issues.

