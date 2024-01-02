Urban visions – Making our cities sustainable

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaUrban visions – Making our cities sustainableTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia02/01/2024February 1, 2024How can our cities house a growing population and serve their needs well, while also becoming sustainable and climate-resilient? We head to India, Bangladesh and Germany to look at what solutions are available and where more work is needed.https://p.dw.com/p/4bwIiAdvertisement