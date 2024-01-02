  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Urban visions – Making our cities sustainable

February 1, 2024

How can our cities house a growing population and serve their needs well, while also becoming sustainable and climate-resilient? We head to India, Bangladesh and Germany to look at what solutions are available and where more work is needed.

Eco India

Safeguarding the coastline of Mumbai

Marine biologists are working to protect Mumbai's marine life from further destruction.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 8, 202206:21 min
DW Sendung Eco India | Green Detergents

Fighting froth: Help for India's waterways

An initiative in Bangalore is promoting the use of eco-friendly detergents to clean up water bodies.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 8, 202205:51 min
DW Sendung Eco India | Robot

Down the drain: A sewer-cleaning robot

Engineers in Kerala have developed a robot to take on the dirty business of cleaning sewers.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 8, 202203:33 min
Bhutan Wasserkrise Schülerinnen der Central School in Tsirangtoe

Water worries in Bhutan

Bhutan is feeling the effects of climate change, but is fighting the water crisis with bold ideas.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202206:35 min
A woman holds a tray of seedlings in a tree nursery

100 million trees for Borneo

On Borneo, many forests have been cut down. The 100 Million Trees project brings woodlands back.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 28, 202206:01 min
A firefighter extinguishes the fire in a burning car in a parking lot

Fact check: Myths about electric vehicles busted

Some people still hesitate to buy electric cars. We take a look at the five most popular myths about EVs.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 4, 202308:21 min
A hand holds a sieve filled with microplastic particles taken from the ocean

Can the problem of plastic pollution ever be solved?

Microplastic particles are a threat to the environment and human health. The problem: nobody can agree on a solution.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 18, 202302:40 min
Kenyan workers pick plastic waste in a river in Nairobi

How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a plastic-free continent as a UN treaty stalls.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 202301:28 min
A women's hands holding a plate of old vegetables saved from the trash

India: Apartment dwellers compost kitchen waste

Chennai apartment dwellers compost their kitchen waste to save the environment, and hope to influence others.
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 31, 202403:14 min
A young scuba diver under water holding an old net

Child scuba diver spearheads underwater plastic cleanup

A 9-year-old and her scuba instructor father hold cleanups of ocean plastic waste off Chennai — benefitting marine life.
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 30, 202405:30 min
A view of a huge water tank from above

Toxic textile wastewater: Gujarat cleans up

Some of Gujarat's toxic textile wastewater gets cleaned with canna, rain, and pigment. Two companies show how.
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 29, 202405:44 min
DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India, a magazine dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. The show features compelling subjects in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social themes.

