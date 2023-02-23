  1. Skip to content
Eco India - The Environment Magazine

1 hour ago

Water scarcity is a problem in many regions of the world. To curb it, we need to curb climate change and be more careful with water. On this episode of Eco India we look at sewage water plants, water-saving rice cultivation and rainwater-management.

ECO INDIA 24.02.2023 / Rice

Rice farming: A reckoning

Rice is a world staple but growing it is bad for the planet. Are there better ways to produce it?
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 23, 202307:34 min
E-vehicles pluged into a wall socket in India

Rolling out electric vehicles in India

Delhi is turning to electric vehicles to tackle its air pollution problem.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 23, 202306:09 min
ECO INDIA 24.02.2023 / Light Pollution

Disappearing darkness: An environmental threat

A Chennai activist sounds the alarm on light pollution that threatens people, plants and wildlife.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 23, 202305:20 min
Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India, a magazine dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. The show features compelling subjects in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social themes.

