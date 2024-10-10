  1. Skip to content
Eco India – Recycle, repair, renew!

October 10, 2024

Chennai's women-led recycling initiative, cash incentives to repair household goods, and solar panel recycling in Germany: Eco India explores innovative solutions to waste management. Can these efforts make a real difference in reducing pollution?

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India is a show dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. It covers compelling themes in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social issues.

