Material and environment - how do they go together?

2 hours ago

In this episode of Eco India we show that the packaging material Thermocol can be recycled - and there are also alternatives; that we need to think hard about our relationship with gold; and that in fact almost everything could be recycled.

Agroforestry in Meghalaya

Agroforestry in Meghalaya

Farmers in Meghalaya are using traditional cultivation methods for sustainable agroforestry.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 30, 202306:27 min
How better cattle feed can boost Indian milk

How better cattle feed can boost Indian milk

Milk is an Indian staple, but toxins can creep into dairy products. Nutritious cattle feed can address the problem.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 25, 202306:04 min
Wular Lake

Locals revive a Kashmir lake's ecological health

In Kashmir, local volunteers are spearheading conservation efforts to save the lake they rely on for their livelihoods.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202304:34 min
Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India, a magazine dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. The show features compelling subjects in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social themes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz standing in front of a battle tank at an official visit

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy praises Germany's 'determination'

Politics1 hour ago
