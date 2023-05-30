Material and environment - how do they go together?

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaMaterial and environment - how do they go together?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia2 hours ago2 hours agoIn this episode of Eco India we show that the packaging material Thermocol can be recycled - and there are also alternatives; that we need to think hard about our relationship with gold; and that in fact almost everything could be recycled.https://p.dw.com/p/4S1lUAdvertisement