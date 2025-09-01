  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Eco India - For a green and clean environment!

January 9, 2025

Trees can help to make cities like Berlin more climate-proof. Mushrooms play key role in the environment in parts of Kashmir, as do palmyra trees in Tamil Nadu. Clean air and clean water – as desired by Mumbaikars – are universal requirements.

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India is a show dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. It covers compelling themes in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social issues.

