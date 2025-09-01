Eco India - For a green and clean environment!

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaEco India - For a green and clean environment!To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia01/09/2025January 9, 2025Trees can help to make cities like Berlin more climate-proof. Mushrooms play key role in the environment in parts of Kashmir, as do palmyra trees in Tamil Nadu. Clean air and clean water – as desired by Mumbaikars – are universal requirements.https://p.dw.com/p/4ovxWAdvertisement