Eco India - Adapting to change

September 27, 2024

Fighting floods in Delhi, using regenerative farming to avert fungal infestation in the apple belt, the benefits of growing mushrooms in cities, how vermicompost can boost organic fruit and veg production and why Norway is giving up coal mining.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l7sJ
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India is a show dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. It covers compelling themes in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social issues.

