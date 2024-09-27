Eco India - Adapting to change

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaEco India - Adapting to changeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia09/27/2024September 27, 2024Fighting floods in Delhi, using regenerative farming to avert fungal infestation in the apple belt, the benefits of growing mushrooms in cities, how vermicompost can boost organic fruit and veg production and why Norway is giving up coal mining.https://p.dw.com/p/4l7sJAdvertisement