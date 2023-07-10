  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO Summit
Migration
War in Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentUganda

Eco-friendly biofuel from agricultural waste

Julius Mugambwa | Michael Trobridge
3 hours ago

To reduce deforestation in Uganda, people are looking for sustainable alternatives to charcoal. Using briquettes instead of wood for cooking is one good option, because it is cheaper and also more ecological.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TULg
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Ukrainian and NATO flags

Membership for Ukraine on agenda at NATO talks

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed men guard a boat that was used to carry migrants on an eastern Libyan beach

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Politics24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Four men push a car submeged in water in India

Torrential rains kill more than a dozen people in India

Torrential rains kill more than a dozen people in India

Nature and Environment16 hours ago01:38 min
More from Asia

Germany

Wind turbines behind a coal mine in Germany

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

Nature and Environment1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commissioners Jourova (left) und Reynders present their 2023 rule of law reort in Brussels

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of Law21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian protestor burning a picture of Syria's President Bashar Assad

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

China Peking | Finanzministerin der USA Janet Yellen in China

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Politics19 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage