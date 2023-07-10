Eco-friendly biofuel from agricultural waste

Nature and EnvironmentUgandaEco-friendly biofuel from agricultural wasteTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUgandaJulius Mugambwa | Michael Trobridge3 hours ago3 hours agoTo reduce deforestation in Uganda, people are looking for sustainable alternatives to charcoal. Using briquettes instead of wood for cooking is one good option, because it is cheaper and also more ecological.https://p.dw.com/p/4TULgAdvertisement