Eco Africa

DW's Eco Africa showcases innovative concepts and best practice projects from Africa and Europe and presents environment and climate change ideas that inspire others to get on board or start something of their own.

This weekly show looks at biodiversity conservation, the energy of tomorrow, alternative resource management and the future of mobility. It is also interactive, encouraging viewers to upload stories, photos and videos that show their ideas and climate protection initiatives. The program is co-produced by DW in Germany, Channels TV in Nigeria and NTV Uganda. Channels TV has been a DW partner since July 2015. NTV Uganda has been a DW partner since September 2019.

Meet Eco Africa's Chris Ilems

Meet Eco Africa's Chris Ilems 18.02.2022

Based in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, Chris Ilems presents environmental issues and solutions from West Africa for Eco Africa.
Meet Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Meet Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo 18.02.2022

Based in Uganda's capital, Kampala, Sandrah presents environmental issues and solutions from East Africa.
Welcome to this week's edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to this week's edition of Eco Africa 16.04.2021

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we check out the vital role soil plays, Rwanda’s threatened bat species and a zero-waste restaurant.
Welcome to this week's edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to this week's edition of Eco Africa 09.04.2021

On this edition of Eco Africa we use some eco-friendly soap from the Cape Verde Islands, vacuum up plastic on South Africa's beaches and see how a group is trying to bring migratory birds back to Burkina Faso.
Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 26.03.2021

On this week's Eco Africa, we find out about Cameroon's fight against invasive water plants, see how people are using electric fences to protect Kenya's forests and try recycling glass into hand-blown vases in Ghana.
Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 19.03.2021

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we check out blockchain pioneers who are helping save animals, see how to turn banana stems into packaging and try to grow cocoa sustainably.
Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 12.03.2021

On this week's Eco Africa, we learn how volunteers are helping the tiny island of Kokota replant trees and revive its unique river system. We also see how to get kids to school on two wheels in South Africa.
Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 05.03.2021

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out plastic tracking in Rwanda, see how scientists are trying to save Kenya's rare white rhinos and learn about investing in renewable energy in Burkina Faso.
Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 26.02.2021

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we check out gorilla protection in DR Congo, bamboo homes in Nigeria and seed banks in Uganda.
Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 19.02.2021

On this week's special urbanization edition of Eco Africa, we check out how to get clean drinking water to people and ways to ventilate a city.
Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 12.02.2021

On this edition of Eco Africa we see how a Kenyan neighborhood organization is helping to make sure freshly hatched turtles reach the ocean and learn how to make a cycling helmet out of mushrooms.
Welcome to a new special edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to a new special edition of Eco Africa 29.01.2021

On this special edition of Africa we take a closer look at the extinction of different animal and plant species from South Africa and Kenya to Tunisia and even Germany and how that impacts biodiversity. 
Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 22.01.2021

On this week's Eco Africa, we meet two brothers in Ghana who are focusing on upcycling and sustainable fashion, follow female Masai zebra trackers in Kenya and see how bacteria can break down disposable plastic.
Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 15.01.2021

On this week's Eco Africa, we learn how farmers in Namibia are keeping cheetahs away from livestock, see how popcorn can be used as a natural substitute to polystyrene, and shine a light on the solar energy revolution.

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 18.12.2020

On this week's Eco Africa, we visit a man in Ghana who is showing former hunters how to get back to a balanced ecosystem, meet a Masai climate change warrior, and try out backpacks made from pineapples and cacti.

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 11.12.2020

On this week's Eco Africa, find out why Rwanda is restocking its lakes with native fish, get to know the Ghanaian schoolgirls fighting plastic waste, and meet the eco activist whose work has saved lives in Kenya.

