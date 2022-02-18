DW's Eco Africa showcases innovative concepts and best practice projects from Africa and Europe and presents environment and climate change ideas that inspire others to get on board or start something of their own.

This weekly show looks at biodiversity conservation, the energy of tomorrow, alternative resource management and the future of mobility. It is also interactive, encouraging viewers to upload stories, photos and videos that show their ideas and climate protection initiatives. The program is co-produced by DW in Germany, Channels TV in Nigeria and NTV Uganda. Channels TV has been a DW partner since July 2015. NTV Uganda has been a DW partner since September 2019.