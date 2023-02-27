Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine

This week on Eco Africa we go to South Africa where conservationists are using hi-tech methods and education programs to protect the over 200 species of shark that live in its oceans. We also see how fashion designers and activist groups in Ghana are dealing with an influx of second-hand clothing from Europe.
DW's Eco Africa showcases innovative concepts and best practice projects from Africa and Europe and presents environment and climate change ideas that inspire others to get on board or start something of their own.