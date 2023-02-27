  1. Skip to content
This week on Eco Africa we go to South Africa where conservationists are using hi-tech methods and education programs to protect the over 200 species of shark that live in its oceans. We also see how fashion designers and activist groups in Ghana are dealing with an influx of second-hand clothing from Europe.

Stale bread rolls on a baking tray

Turning stale bread into useful oil

A baker and a biotechnologist professor have come up with a way that uses yeast cells to extract oil from old bread.
Food Security10 hours ago04:45 min
Fish offspring is released into the pond

Using aquaculture to increase food production

In Rwanda, a project is showing people how to use aquaculture to raise fish with new recirculating and solar technology.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 27, 202305:25 min
Turning seaweed into a plastic replacement

Doing Your Bit: Turning seaweed into a plastic replacement

A UK-based company produces disposable packaging made from seaweed that is fully biodegradable
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 16, 202302:13 min
DW's Eco Africa

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine

DW's Eco Africa showcases innovative concepts and best practice projects from Africa and Europe and presents environment and climate change ideas that inspire others to get on board or start something of their own.

