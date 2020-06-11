 ECJ: Passengers not entitled to compensation for delays caused by unruly behavior | News | DW | 11.06.2020

News

ECJ: Passengers not entitled to compensation for delays caused by unruly behavior

The EU's supreme court has sided with the airlines over paying compensation to passengers who encounter delays due to the rowdy behavior of others. The ruling came after a passenger in Portugal sought remuneration.

Lufthansa plane (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Sohn)

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Thursday ruled that airlines do not necessarily have to compensate passengers who incur delays or cancellations to their flights because of the disorderly behavior of other travelers.

Under certain conditions, unruly conduct by passengers could be deemed an "extraordinary circumstance," alleviating airlines of the responsibility of paying damages, the court in Luxembourg ruled.

Other examples of extraordinary circumstances deemed to be out of an airline's control include extreme weather or natural disasters but now situations with passengers on board the airplane has been added to the list.

Read more: German woman can't claim compensation over faulty breast implants

The ruling came after a case in Portugal in which a passenger demanded compensation from an airline for a long delay. Their flight was late because it had to make an unplanned stop on the previous flight due to an unruly individual, which the airline said fell into the "extraordinary circumstance" category.

Not all cases

While siding with the airline, the Luxembourg judges' ruling specified that this would not apply if the crew contributed to the passenger's bad behavior or if they had not paid attention to "warning signs" before boarding the flight.

Read more: Lufthansa: 22,000 full-time jobs to go?

Furthermore, in order to avoid paying compensation, the airline must take "reasonable measures" to offset the disruption to flights. These could involve ensuring the rerouting of passengers at the earliest available opportunity, including using flights operated by other air carriers, the ruling stated.

jsi/msh (dpa)

Watch video 02:46

The Lufthansa-crisis: an interview with the union

DW recommends

Lufthansa accepts terms of EU-Germany rescue deal

German airline Lufthansa has accepted the conditions of a bail-out deal agreed by the EU and Germany last week. The deal will see Lufthansa give up take-off and landing slots and aircraft to other airlines. (01.06.2020)  

Coronavirus: Where the state wants control over airlines

Following the devastating impact of the coronavirus crisis on aviation, Germany's Lufthansa can now expect a financial lifeline from the government. Critics have slammed it, but state financing for carriers is not rare. (26.05.2020)  

Related content

Symbolbild Wölfe

Wolves are protected even in human settlements, top EU court rules 11.06.2020

Europe's wolf population is slowly recovering with them granted protected status in special habitats. The EU's highest court has ruled that preservation legislation still applies if wolves stray into inhabited areas.

Brustimplantat PIP

German woman can't claim compensation over faulty breast implants, EU court rules 11.06.2020

French manufacturer PIP's insurers are only liable for claims within France, the EU's top court has ruled. The decision could have ramifications for thousands of women seeking damages.

Europäischer Gerichtshof in Luxemburg

Top German, EU courts battle over jurisdiction 20.05.2020

The European Court of Justice has become the EU's supreme legal authority, but member states still occasionally challenge its power. Now a ruling in Germany is testing the boundaries of European and national sovereignty.

