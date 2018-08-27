 ECJ judges reject BMW appeal over state aid for Leipzig plant | News | DW | 29.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

ECJ judges reject BMW appeal over state aid for Leipzig plant

German carmaker BMW had appealed against a European Commission decision to limit state aid for developing electric and hybrid cars at its Leipzig plant. The Commission reduced the amount of the grant to less than half.

The BMW i8 at the Hanover trade show in 2018

The case dates back to 2014 when the European Commission said BMW should receive no more than €17 million ($18.9 million) in state grants to develop production of two electric and hybrid passenger cars in the eastern city of Leipzig.

The German state had planned to grant €45 million for the project to develop the i3 and i8 production lines, which was expected to create 800 jobs.

The Commission ruled that any amount above €17 million would be incompatible with EU internal market rules.

Read moreBMW faces lawsuit in US over alleged emissions cheating

In its ruling on Monday, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) upheld that decision and rejected BMW's arguments that the Commission had made errors in the way it calculated the cost of the project.

BMW had previously lost a case before the General Court of the European Union, the bloc's second-highest, in September 2017.

BMW reported that it has invested €2 billion in the Leipzig plant where 5,300 employees build four models. About 245,000 cars came off the production line in 2018.

jm/msh (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

BMW faces lawsuit in US over alleged emissions cheating

German premium carmaker BMW is forced to deal with a class-action lawsuit filed in a New Jersey Court for allegedly using illegal software to manipulate emissions levels and providing false efficiency parameters. (27.03.2018)  

BMW opens Mexico plant despite Trump tariff threats

The huge new factory is the automaker's first in Mexico. And despite US President Donald Trump's threat of imposing new tariffs on imports from the country, the German firm pledged it was "here to stay." (06.06.2019)  

BMW loses $158 million Swiss fine appeal

It hasn’t been the best week for BMW. On Thursday, South Korea said it was fining the company for flouting emission rules and on Friday, a Swiss court confirmed a fine of $158 million for breaking competition laws. (10.11.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

BMW opens its first plant in Mexico  

Related content

Deutschland Stau in München

Bavarian judges want politicians jailed for ignoring anti-pollution directives 27.08.2018

Jail for regional politicians defying a court order is being sought by Bavaria's top administrative chamber. Bavaria's government says the judicial "threat" for its failure to tackle Munich's air pollution is "absurd."

Advertisement