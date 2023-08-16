  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Afghanistan
Women's World Cup
HistoryMongolia

Echoes of the Empire - Beyond Genghis Khan

50 minutes ago

Mongolia. For most of us, a name that brings to mind the powerful empire of Genghis Khan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4USNw
Doku | Nachhall des Imperiums - Die Mongolei zwischen Dschingis Khan und Moderne
Image: Journeyman
Doku | Nachhall des Imperiums - Die Mongolei zwischen Dschingis Khan und Moderne
Image: Journeyman

This film is a journey through Mongolian history and into modern Mongolian culture. It offers fascinating insights into the little-known central Asian nation.

 

 

 

Doku | Nachhall des Imperiums - Die Mongolei zwischen Dschingis Khan und Moderne
Image: Journeyman

 

Mongolia, a country rich with forests, deserts and steppes, borders Russia to the north and China to the south. But its chief influences today come from South Korea and the West.

 

 

 

Doku | Nachhall des Imperiums - Die Mongolei zwischen Dschingis Khan und Moderne
Image: Journeyman

Director Robert H. Lieberman and filmmaker Deborah C. Hoard introduce novelists, journalists, politicians, activists, poets, painters and a comedian, all of whom shed light on the young republic - and its young population.

Historians, archaeologists and local residents tell the story of the vast empire. The eastern European and Asian territory captured by a fighting force of united Mongol tribes was the largest contiguous land empire in the history of the world.

Doku | Nachhall des Imperiums - Die Mongolei zwischen Dschingis Khan und Moderne
Image: Journeyman

The film looks the beyond the figure of Genghis Khan, the notorious founder of the Mongol empire, and explores the multi-faceted legacy of the realm. It’s a legacy that still makes itself felt in the present day.

 

 

 

Braodcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 09.09.2023 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 09.09.2023 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 10.09.2023 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A granary destroyed in a Russian drone attack is seen in a Danube port near Odesa

Ukraine updates: Russian drones threaten key Danube ports

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The words "Stop AIDS" are written on the palm of a harnd against a fuzzy background of candles

AIDS: Tanzania makes progress to end epidemic by 2030

AIDS: Tanzania makes progress to end epidemic by 2030

Health5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Construction workers at a site being built by Country Garden, China's largest real estate developer, in Beijing, China, on August 15, 2023

Country Garden: Next Chinese real estate giant falters

Country Garden: Next Chinese real estate giant falters

Business2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Atom bomb explosion in Mururoa Atoll 1971

Why didn't the Nazis beat Oppenheimer to the nuclear bomb?

Why didn't the Nazis beat Oppenheimer to the nuclear bomb?

Science24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Manchester United fans holding up a banner

Manchester United fans protest Mason Greenwood return

Manchester United fans protest Mason Greenwood return

Soccer5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Farmers harvest at fields planted with wheat and barley in Iraq.

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Nature and Environment22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Video of Madonna behind a stage.

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Music3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A white goat nibbles on foliage in Santa Juana

Chile looks to goats for fire protection

Chile looks to goats for fire protection

Nature and Environment6 hours ago03:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage