 ′Echo in the Canyon′ tells the trippy story of California folk rock | Music | DW | 08.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

'Echo in the Canyon' tells the trippy story of California folk rock

The documentary revisits the Laurel Canyon music scene, which created bands like the Beach Boys and left a lasting impact on music history. The community was rife with psychedelics, parties and musical experimentation

  • The Beach Boys 1964 (Imago Images/Photo12/A. Crudo)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    The Beach Boys

    Universally admired and revered in the 1960s, the Beach Boys are largely responsible for the California sound. The band's songwriter and producer, Brian Wilson (left), lived and worked in Laurel Canyon. His complex arrangements on the album "Pet Sounds" even influenced the Beatles and created a wave of new pop and rock music.

  • Die Beatles in London 1967 (Rechte: Linda McCartney/Courtesy Sammlung Reichelt und Brockmann)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    The Beatles

    In the middle of the 60s, the Beatles and the Beach Boys began to inspire and influence one another. After the "British Invasion" in the US, Brian Wilson became entranced by the Beatles' album "Rubber Soul." After Wilson released "Pet Sounds" in 1966, the quartet from Liverpool used it as inspiration for their next album. And thus, a friendly transatlantic exchange was underway.

  • The Byrds (Getty Images/Keystone)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    The Byrds

    The Byrds provided the blueprint for the folk-rock sound from Laurel Canyon, thanks in part to their album "Mr. Tambourine Man," whose title song was a cover of Bob Dylan's original. Guitarist Roger McGuinn (center) and David Crosby (left) were among the most influential songwriters at the time. Crosby became a member of Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young after leaving The Byrds.

  • The Mamas and the Papas (Imago Images/United Archives International)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    The Mamas and the Papas

    The band's song "California Dreaming" was not only an ode to the music scene and their home state, but also became the soundtrack for an entire generation. The Mamas and the Papas also lived in the Canyon and enjoyed the open, creative and inspiring atmosphere outside the busy center of Los Angeles.

  • Frank Zappa (Imago Images/Zuma/Keystone)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    Frank Zappa

    Frank Zappa moved to Laurel Canyon in 1966 during the heyday of the scene. His house quickly became a meeting place for local musicians. Musically, Zappa was very much a free spirit, but he was often annoyed by the constant drug use of his colleagues. His debut album with the Mothers of Invention, "Freak Out!," was a tribute to the underground music scene of the time.

  • Carole King und James Taylor (Getty Images/Daily Express/J. Kay)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    Carole King

    The composer and singer Carole King, pictured here with James Taylor, is one of the most successful songwriters of the 20th century. She has had more than 118 hits on the Billboard charts over the years and has worked with Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Barbra Streisand, B.B. King and others. She moved to Laurel Canyon in the late 60s.

  • Joni Mitchell with guitar (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    Joni Mitchell

    When one thinks of US folk music, Joni Mitchell's name is likely to come to mind. Like her fellow Canadian Neil Young, Mitchell came to the US in the mid-sixties. In 1968, she moved to Laurel Canyon and the experience inspired her seminal album "Ladies of the Canyon," which features hits like "Big Yellow Taxi" and "Woodstock."

  • Neil Young and Steven Stills on stage (Imago/MediaPunch/P. Tarnoff)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    Returning to the one-man band

    Neil Young (left) and Stephen Stills, here together on stage in 1970, were also among the protagonists of the Laurel Canyon scene. They played together in the band Buffalo Springfield and later as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Eventually, Young left his bandmates to pursue his own career. His departure marked the end of the heyday of the Laurel Canyon folk-rock music scene.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


  • The Beach Boys 1964 (Imago Images/Photo12/A. Crudo)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    The Beach Boys

    Universally admired and revered in the 1960s, the Beach Boys are largely responsible for the California sound. The band's songwriter and producer, Brian Wilson (left), lived and worked in Laurel Canyon. His complex arrangements on the album "Pet Sounds" even influenced the Beatles and created a wave of new pop and rock music.

  • Die Beatles in London 1967 (Rechte: Linda McCartney/Courtesy Sammlung Reichelt und Brockmann)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    The Beatles

    In the middle of the 60s, the Beatles and the Beach Boys began to inspire and influence one another. After the "British Invasion" in the US, Brian Wilson became entranced by the Beatles' album "Rubber Soul." After Wilson released "Pet Sounds" in 1966, the quartet from Liverpool used it as inspiration for their next album. And thus, a friendly transatlantic exchange was underway.

  • The Byrds (Getty Images/Keystone)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    The Byrds

    The Byrds provided the blueprint for the folk-rock sound from Laurel Canyon, thanks in part to their album "Mr. Tambourine Man," whose title song was a cover of Bob Dylan's original. Guitarist Roger McGuinn (center) and David Crosby (left) were among the most influential songwriters at the time. Crosby became a member of Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young after leaving The Byrds.

  • The Mamas and the Papas (Imago Images/United Archives International)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    The Mamas and the Papas

    The band's song "California Dreaming" was not only an ode to the music scene and their home state, but also became the soundtrack for an entire generation. The Mamas and the Papas also lived in the Canyon and enjoyed the open, creative and inspiring atmosphere outside the busy center of Los Angeles.

  • Frank Zappa (Imago Images/Zuma/Keystone)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    Frank Zappa

    Frank Zappa moved to Laurel Canyon in 1966 during the heyday of the scene. His house quickly became a meeting place for local musicians. Musically, Zappa was very much a free spirit, but he was often annoyed by the constant drug use of his colleagues. His debut album with the Mothers of Invention, "Freak Out!," was a tribute to the underground music scene of the time.

  • Carole King und James Taylor (Getty Images/Daily Express/J. Kay)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    Carole King

    The composer and singer Carole King, pictured here with James Taylor, is one of the most successful songwriters of the 20th century. She has had more than 118 hits on the Billboard charts over the years and has worked with Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Barbra Streisand, B.B. King and others. She moved to Laurel Canyon in the late 60s.

  • Joni Mitchell with guitar (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    Joni Mitchell

    When one thinks of US folk music, Joni Mitchell's name is likely to come to mind. Like her fellow Canadian Neil Young, Mitchell came to the US in the mid-sixties. In 1968, she moved to Laurel Canyon and the experience inspired her seminal album "Ladies of the Canyon," which features hits like "Big Yellow Taxi" and "Woodstock."

  • Neil Young and Steven Stills on stage (Imago/MediaPunch/P. Tarnoff)

    Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

    Returning to the one-man band

    Neil Young (left) and Stephen Stills, here together on stage in 1970, were also among the protagonists of the Laurel Canyon scene. They played together in the band Buffalo Springfield and later as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Eventually, Young left his bandmates to pursue his own career. His departure marked the end of the heyday of the Laurel Canyon folk-rock music scene.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


Some cities are rooted in music history, like Detroit with Motown or Seattle with grunge rock.

In some cases, a musical scene is even associated with a specific neighborhood ⁠— like Laurel Canyon in the Hollywood Hills West district of Los Angeles. The hilly neighborhood became the counterculture center of the late 60s and 70s and is known as the birthplace of California folk rock, which emerged around 1965. A variation of the West Coast sound, it was never a clearly defined musical genre, but involved musical legends such as the Beach Boys and The Mamas and the Papas.

As the first bars of "Turn! Turn! Turn!" by The Byrds or the intro to "California Dreaming" by The Mamas and the Papas indicate, the California sound was something special. It symbolized new beginnings and hope in a time of great social upheaval.

The documentary Echo in the Canyon, released in Germany on June 8, tells this story.

A new place and sound

From 1965 to 1967, during the golden era of the hippies and love and peace, California couldn't get enough of The Byrds' Mr. Tambourine Man or the Beach Boys' Pet Sounds. Even the Beatles, who were the world's top band, were enthralled by the sounds coming out of sunny California. In the cultural consciousness, music from this forested neighborhood became as synonymous with flower power as the peace sign or the Woodstock music festival.

Five years ago, Andrew Slater, a filmmaker and the former head of storied label Capitol Records, organized a concert in honor of the Laurel Canyon scene with singer-songwriter Jakob Dylan (the son of Bob Dylan). This gave rise to the idea of making a documentary film, directed by Slater with Dylan conducting interviews as the protagonist.

Read more: A sign for climate protection: Beethoven's Pastoral in pandemic times

Laurel Canyon: unique place of musical exchange

Throughout the film he meets the artists responsible for Californian folk rock, some of whom still partly reside in the famous canyon. During their heyday, they influenced one another, creating a musical sound for which the area became known. Roger McGuinn of The Byrds, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys and Carole King are among the musicians who once lived there and left their mark on this feel-good sound.

Echo in the Canyon (Echo In The Canyon LLC)

The mountainous Laurel Canyon neighborhood of L.A. was the epicenter of the California sound

Although the city center of Los Angeles was only a short drive away, the Laurel Canyon musicians skipped the clubs of the city and instead held house parties, took mind-expanding drugs and jammed together day in and day out. The free flow of ideas meant the musicians influenced one another, sometimes "stealing" musical concepts or ideas from one another — a kind of exchange that was embraced and accepted.

Several developments led to the success of the Laurel Canyon scene around the time. For one, guitar maker Rickenbacker developed a 12-string electric guitar that gave amplified folk exactly the sonic boost it needed.

Secondly, for the first time, DJs played rock music with poetic depth on the radio.

Finally, the Beatles and the Beach Boys influenced each other from across the Atlantic over several albums. The exchange began when Brian Williams of the Beach Boys sat down and listened to the Beatles' album Rubber Soul in awe. The record was a major inspiration for the layered tracks of Pet Sounds,while Pet Sounds was in turn an inspiration for the Beatles' next album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Until this period "bubblegum-pop" — a musical subgenre that emerged in the 60s and was targeted at teens — was the primary pop sound. But with the Laurel Canyon scene came a more sophisticated message, with socio-critical voices coming into prominence. Bands set lyrics by folk icons like Pete Seeger or Bob Dylan to music in new ways. "We were beginning to take rock 'n' roll seriously," David Crosby says in the documentary. Thus, folk rock was born. 

Read more: On decolonizing school books, the internet and mindsets

A lasting influence on pop and rock music

In the film, Neil Young's departure from the band Buffalo Springfield marks the end of the Laurel Canyon scene. Neil Young is not interviewed in the film, but his guitar can be heard throughout it. As the credits on the film roll, recent footage of Young alone in a recording studio seems to symbolize how many Laurel Canyon musicians broke away to make music on their own.

Echo in the Canyon (Echo In The Canyon LLC)

Regina Spektor, Jakob Dylan, Beck and Cat Power (from left to right) rehearse songs from the era together in a scene from the film

The Laurel Canyon sound had a lasting influence on musicians such as Tom Petty, who was inspired by the period while writing songs like "Free Fallin'" or "Learning To Fly." Other contemporary musicians sharing his influence include 80s and 90s indie artists like Beck, Cat Power, Regina Spektor and Fiona Apple, and some of them appear in the documentary to reinterpret songs from that era.

Echo in the Canyon offers a look at the short, intense era that continues to exert an immense influence on all rock and pop music today. The film is more than just a successful music documentary; it shows the USA as the best it can be: a country of unbridled creativity, poetry and openness.

DW recommends

Cinematic revolutions that anticipated the 1968 counterculture

While mass student protests were the most visible expression of social and political change in 1968, new film movements had already started to foretell this revolt. Here's a look at the rise of a radical new cinema. (16.04.2018)  

How the Summer of Love came to San Francisco 50 years ago

During the summer of 1967, thousands of flower children streamed across America towards California searching for love, freedom, drugs and music. Their dream? A life free from conventions. (25.08.2017)  

Laurel Canyon: birthplace of the 1960s folk-rock scene

From Joni Mitchell to the Beach Boys, many musicians lived in Laurel Hills, L.A. and contributed to the unique Westcoast sound. Here are some of the most well-known names from this period in rock and roll history. (08.06.2020)  

Walking in big footsteps: famous musicians and their children

From Dylan to Sinatra: a number of famous musicians have passed their talent down to their progeny. We take a look at the careers of musicians' children who have themselves become stars. (24.05.2016)  

Iconic festival: Woodstock in film

Michael Wadleigh's Oscar-winning documentary helped make the event legendary. Never-seen-before footage is coming out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the counterculture Woodstock Festival even today. (12.08.2019)  

Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

A three-day festival of "peace and music" on a farm field in New York became the epitome of the counterculture movement of the 1960s. As Woodstock 50 is officially cancelled, here's a look back at the real thing. (01.08.2019)  

Advertisement

Film

Symbolbild Festival Cannes 2020 (Getty Images/AFP/L. Venance)

Even without festival, Cannes reveals its film selection

The Cannes Film Festival was cancelled because of COVID-19, but has nevertheless awarded its seal of approval to 56 films, which will premiere at other festivals.  

Books

Hunde (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

Hitler's dogs, Göring's lions: How the Nazis used and abused animals

Adolf Hitler had millions of people killed, but he loved his dog Blondi. How do you reconcile a love of animals and racial fanaticism? A new book looks at a facet of history that has largely gone unexplored.  

Music

Echo in the Canyon (Echo In The Canyon LLC)

'Echo in the Canyon' tells the trippy story of California folk rock

The documentary revisits the Laurel Canyon music scene, which created bands like the Beach Boys and left a lasting impact on music history. The community was rife with psychedelics, parties and musical experimentation  

Arts

Banksy-Kunstwerk brennende US-Flagge (Reuters/Instagram/@banksy )

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks

Elusive UK artist Banksy's new painting honors the Black Lives Matter movement. Here are more of his works commenting on the state of the world.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  