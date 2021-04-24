 Eccentric German artist Markus Lüpertz turns 80 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 24.04.2021

Culture

Eccentric German artist Markus Lüpertz turns 80

"I find it amazing that I'm turning 80. I hope I still have several years ahead of me, because I haven't done yet what I ultimately want to do," Markus Lüpertz said shortly before his birthday.

Markus Lüpertz

Markus Lüpertz in April 2021, just before he turned 80

Even though the painter cannot complain about the international recognition he's obtained over the years, he does regret the fact that the pandemic "stole one or two years" from him. Throughout his career, he deliberately worked to get everyone talking about him.

The painter, born on April 25, 1941 in the Bohemian town of Liberec, is a master of self-portrayal, which is manifest in his eccentric style. He always wears eye-catching rings and a gold Rolex; he has a chauffeur drive him to exhibition openings in a Rolls Royce. He is said to own several more luxury cars as well.

Germany's tumultuous history as art

He also likes to cultivate the image of the eccentric rebel as an artist.

When the young Lüpertz was developing his style, abstract art was the prevailing trend, whereas he focused on simple but expressive figurative motifs. A central theme of his work is Germany and its 20th-century history.

Three paintings by Markus Lüpertz that show headless soldiers.

Helmeted but headless soldiers in the 1996 'Germany' series

From 1968 onward, Lüpertz started including in his paintings references to steel or Wehrmacht helmets, flags, antlers, shovels and uniforms — developing a visual language dealing with war, death and fear.

In 1973, the Staatliche Kunsthalle Baden-Baden presented his first solo exhibition.

Painting as the supreme discipline

Schwarz Rot Gold I (Black Red Gold, i.e. the colors of the German flag) is the name of a painting from 1974. A green steel helmet hovers over a uniform and a military tank, like a beheaded ghost. A bright yellow battlefield rises in the background. The subdued colors he uses are also at times reminiscent of the military: green, brown or ocher.

Markus Lüpertz's images do not portray reality, but rather create associations that aim to arouse memories and spark ideas. His paintings can be unsettling, yet they are also celebrated for breaking taboos.

Stained glass window at St. Andreas church in Cologne by Markus Lüpertz.

The artist designed the stained glass windows at St. Andreas Church in Cologne

This is also due to the monumental size of his works, with many canvases reaching up to five or six meters (16 – 20 feet).

He has dubbed his style as "dithyramic," a reference to the wild choral hymns of ancient Greece, "dithyrambos."

As of 1985, he increasingly explored older motifs, including references to art history in his work, reinterpreting and quoting French classics such Baroque artist Nicolas Poussin or landscape painter Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot.

Displaced by war

As a child, Markus Lüpertz fled Bohemia with his family, settling in the Rhineland region in 1948. At the age of 20, he moved to Berlin, immersed himself in painting and the wild lifestyle of the 1960s. Coming from a modest background, he worked his way up to artistic fame.

Lüpertz' Beethoven sculpture in Bonn.

Lüpertz' 2014 Beethoven sculpture, which is exhibited in a park in Bonn

At the age of 33, he became a professor at the State Academy of Fine Arts in Karlsruhe. Shortly thereafter, he switched to the Düsseldorf Art Academy, initially as a professor, and then became the institution's rector from 1987 to 2009. At the university's annual open house, Lüpertz's class would turn into a work of art as well, with students dressing in their professor's striking style, and painting like him.

The artist describes himself as religious, which doesn't necessarily fit with the image Lüpertz conveys to the world. He said that he converted to Catholicism following a visit to the Maria Laach monastery (in Germany's Eifel region) to study images of crucifixion.

In 1989/90, he designed his first church window, for the French cathedral of Nevers in Burgundy. He also created 11 stained glass windows for the Church of St. Andreas in Cologne. In 2018, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder donated a lead-glazed Lüpertz window to the city of Hanover. An heir of the architect, however, launched a court case, claiming that the designs did not correspond to the architect's original creative concept. But two years later, the Hanover Regional Court ruled in favor of Markus Lüpertz.

The sculptor of the German Federal Republic

Lüpertz, the former rebel, has also became one of the favorite sculptors of the German government. His Philosopher, an enormous sculpture from 1998, welcomes visitors to the Federal Chancellery. In 2001, he also created a sculpture of the federal eagle for the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe.

That same year, the citizens of Augsburg protested against the installation of his sculpture Aphrodite, which they found too ugly. Lüpertz's Mozart statue in Salzburg was also adamantly rejected in 2005.

Dithyrambe, artwork Markus Lüpertz

"Dithyrambe," a painting that dates back to 1964

His sculptures are neither portraits nor monuments, but above all abstract forms that have also enabled him to develop a new way of painting. The bulky, colored works, mostly made of bronze, are several meters high.

Disappearance of Lüpertz' works in China

Markus Lüpertz's works of art are exhibited worldwide. When more than 150 works of art by various German artists mysteriously disappeared from an exhibition tour in China in 2018, Lüpertz himself traveled to China to try to track them down. Some of them resurfaced two years later, but most of them remain lost.

His work, which includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, church windows, music and even poetry, reflects the great versatility of the artist. Markus Lüpertz is an artist who never wanted to commit to one style. And so it seems logical that even at the age of 80, he says that he still hasn't found what he's looking for.

  • Cologne Cathedral windows by Gerhard Richter (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Cologne Cathedral

    Since August 23, 2007, Cologne's cathedral has not only been one of the most popular pilgrimage sites for Catholics and tourists, but also a temple of modern art. That's when the window of the south transept of the cathedral, also designed by Gerhard Richter, was unveiled. The work consists of around 11,500 squares of glass in 72 colors.

  • Tholey Abbey windows with two monks (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Tholey Abbey

    Gerhard Richter has designed three of the windows of Germany's oldest abbey. To come up with the pattern, the artist divided an abstract picture from 1990 into small pieces and used the kaleidoscopic pattern that emerged as a motif. The monks of Germany's oldest abbey are preparing for a crowd of art-loving pilgrims following the inauguration of the stained glass works in September.

  • Stained glass windows at St. Andrew's Church, Cologne (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    St. Andrew's Church, Cologne

    Painter Markus Lüpertz designed stained glass windows for the Romanesque church of St. Andrew in 2005. The 12 windows are located around a golden shrine. As in many other churches, the original windows were destroyed during World War II.

  • Stained glass window at the Reims Cathedral (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Faber)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Reims Cathedral

    Imi Knoebel, one of the best-known German representatives of Minimal Art, created a "reconciliation window" in the French cathedral which had been damaged by the Germans at the end of the First World War. Knoebel designed new stained glass windows that were inaugurated in 2015. Colorful geometric shapes are playfully arranged, in contrast with the strict structure of the lead frame.

  • Windows at the Naumburg Cathedral (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Naumburg Cathedral

    Neo Rauch, the best-known artist of the New Leipzig School, portrayed three moments in the life of Saint Elisabeth of Thuringia in his windows. The first window shows the young woman saying goodbye to Ludwig IV, her husband. In the second, the saint gives her coat to a beggar and in the third window she appears in the Marburg Hospital, which she founded in 1228.

  • artist Michael Triegel and his stained glass windows (picture-alliance /dpa/H. Schmidt)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    St. Maria Church in Köthen

    The Leipzig artist Michael Triegel (picture) designed stained glass windows for the first time in 2015 for the Catholic Church in Köthen, a small town in Saxony-Anhalt. Depicting the story of Adam and Eve, the imagery is a reference to Michelangelo's "Creation of Adam." Just like in the famous ceiling painting in Rome, in Triegel's design, the baby Jesus also sits in Maria's lap.

  • David Hockney in front of The Queen's Window, a new stained glass window at Westminster Abbey (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Jones)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Westminster Abbey in London

    In 2018, pop art star David Hockney designed this window for Westminster Abbey on an iPad. It shows blooming hawthorn trees in bright blue, red, orange and yellow. Created in honor of the reign of Elizabeth II, the stained glass window "reflects The Queen as a countrywoman and her widespread delight in, and yearning for, the countryside," said a spokesperson for Westminster Abbey.

  • Windows by Marc Chagall in Nazareth (picture-alliance/R. Kaufhold)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Basilica of the Annunciation

    According to Catholic tradition, it's where an angel told Mary that she would be bearing the Son of God, Jesus: The Annunciation Basilica in Nazareth is one of the most important Christian sites in the Middle East. Russian-Jewish-French artist Marc Chagall designed the windows of the church. He also created many more large-scale stained glass windows all over the world up until his death in 1985.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (eg)


