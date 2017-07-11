 ECB keeps rates on hold, maintains loose monetary policy | News | DW | 03.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

ECB keeps rates on hold, maintains loose monetary policy

While other central banks are scrambling to raise rates in the face of inflation, the European Central Bank has maintained its low rates.

A symphony of light consisting of bars, lines and circles in blue and yellow, the colours of the European Union, illuminates the south facade of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany,

Banks must pay the ECB to park excess funds overnight

The European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold at 0.0% on Thursday, despite record inflation.

While the Bank of England announced it would raise rates by a quarter point to 0.5%, and the US Federal Reserve signaled multiple rate rises, the ECB kept its record low rates. The bank will also prolong a negative deposit rate that charges banks to park their money overnight at the bank to the tune of minus 0.5%.

Inflation in the Eurozone hit an all-time high of 5.1% in January, according to new official data — well above the ECB's target rate of 2%.

The decision to maintain its low interest rates was expected, but it will likely face growing pressure to tighten policy over the course of the year. 

ECB chief Christine Lagarde was due to release a statement later on Thursday, that could provide insight into the bank's plans. So far, she has said rate rises this year are "very unlikely."

Inflation has largely been driven by supply issues, where the ECB has less ability to act. Meanwhile, energy prices have soared and could rise further in the face of the Ukraine crisis.

aw/sms (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Opinion: ECB unlikely to be swayed by Federal Reserve's hawkish turn

As the US central bank gears up to wean the economy off oxygen support, its peer across the Pond may be in no rush to get the eurozone out of the intensive care unit, says DW's Ashutosh Pandey.  

IMF cuts 2022 economic growth outlook amid inflation

The dimmer outlook reflects faltering growth in the world’s largest economies, the United States and China. Signaling tough times ahead for households and policymakers, the IMF expects elevated price levels to persist.  

Advertisement