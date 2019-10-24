ECB keeps key interest rate at historic low

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced Thursday it kept interest rates at record lows amid weak inflation, keeping its monetary policy unchanged and ending Mario Draghi's eight-year leadership at the bank in the same place he started.

The bank, headquartered in Frankfurt, said it would hold current borrowing costs on an open-ended basis to encourage more stimulus.

As of November 1, the 25-member governing council confirmed it would launch a 20 billion euros a month bond-buying scheme.

The bank also said its forward guidance on rates would "remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to" the ECB inflation target of below 2 percent.

The ECB is expected to maintain its deposit rate at minus 0.5 percent and its marginal lending rate at plus 0.25 percent.

Seven years ago, Draghi had pledged the ECB would "do whatever it takes" to save the euro during the eurozone's debt crisis, his promise was seen as a turning point in the crisis.

On Thursday, Draghi presided over his last policy meeting.

Draghi is expected to step-down at the end of October, passing on the role of ECB president to Christine Lagarde, chairman of the International Monetary Fund.



more to come..

mvb (AP, dpa, Reuters)