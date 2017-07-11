ECB holds interest rate at record 0% low

The European Central Bank on Thursday kept its key interest rates at historic lows and said it was stepping up its bond-buying stimulus in the coming months.

The steps are aimed at halting what is regarded as a premature rise in borrowing costs in the 19 countries that use the Euro currency.

The bank hopes to keeping credit flowing to encourage spending and investment.

"The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon," the ECB said in a statement.

Rise in borrowing rates could become a problem

ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference that the rise in market borrowing rates, "if left unchecked, could translate into a premature tightening of financial conditions for all sectors of the economy. This is undesirable."

Increases in market interest rates pose "a risk to wider financing conditions," she added at a press conference in Frankfurt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.