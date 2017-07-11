ECB holds interest rate at record 0% low

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday kept its key interest rates at historic lows and said it was stepping up its bond-buying stimulus in the coming months.

The steps are aimed at halting what is regarded as a premature rise in borrowing costs in the 19 countries that use the Euro currency.

The bank hopes to keeping credit flowing to encourage spending and investment.

"The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon," the ECB said in a statement.

Key points from Lagarde's ECB speech

ECB President Christine Lagarde spoke at a news conference in Frankfurt, saying that increases in market interest rates pose "a risk to wider financing conditions."

She further elaborated on the ECB's monetary policy decisions announced on Thursday.

The European Central Bank expects the eurozone to contract during the first quarter of 2021.

She warned of "continuing uncertainty [for the Eurozone] in the near future."

The bank expects the currency bloc to post "a firm rebound" in activity with the economy expanding by 4% this year.

The ECB expects the eurozone economy to grow by 4.2% in 2022.

