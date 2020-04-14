 EasyJet passengers targeted by ′sophisticated′ hacking | News | DW | 19.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EasyJet passengers targeted by 'sophisticated' hacking

Millions of easyJet passengers had their names, email addresses and travel details breached in a "highly sophisticated" cyber attack, the airline has said. The hackers obtained credit card details of over 2,200 flyers.

Archive photo from 2011 showing parts of two easyJet planes on the ground at Berlin's Schönefeld airport. (picture alliance/dpa)

Unknown attackers accessed data of roughly 9 million easyJet passengers, the budget airline said on Tuesday. The company "engaged leading forensic experts to investigate the issue" after detecting the "highly sophisticated" attack in January, easyJet chief Johan Lungren said in a statement.

The hackers mostly uncovered names, emails, and travel details of the affected passengers. However, they also stole credit card information of 2,208 customers. EasyJet said that people affected in the credit card breach have already been contacted and the rest of targeted passengers will be contacted in the coming days.

At the same time, they said there was "no evidence" that any of the stolen information had been misused.

Read more:  Social-distance flying the new normal?

Fears of a fine

Lungren apologized to customers and said that companies needed to "stay agile to stay ahead of the threat."

He also noted that "owning to COVID-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams."

The UK company, like most airlines around the world, was forced to ground most of its fleet due to travel restrictions prompted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The carrier could now face a hefty fine from the British authorities over the hacking, similar to a $230 million (€210 million) penalty imposed by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) on British Airways last year. After the flagship carrier was targeted in cyber attack, the ICO said British Airways was responsible for failing to protect the data. The airline is still appealing the decision.

On Tuesday, easyJet said they had been working with the ICO since learning of the attack.

"As a result, and on the recommendation of the ICO, we are contacting those customers whose travel information was accessed and we are advising them to be extra vigilant, particularly if they receive unsolicited communications," Lungren said.

Read more:  Easyjet, Thomas Cook and Ryanair — Brexit's effect on tourism's big names

dj/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Ryanair boss accused of racism after saying 'terrorists are generally Muslims'

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has been accused of racism and Islamophobia after saying he supports the profiling of "single Muslim males" at airports. He said he believes terrorists are "generally Muslims." (22.02.2020)  

Related content

Indien Aadhar Card biometrische Personen-Indentifizierung

How India's loose data privacy laws open the door to hackers 14.04.2020

Hackers in India are taking advantage of a growing digital marketplace, combined with lax regulation, to steal data and sell it on the black market. Experts say regulation is not moving fast enough.

UK British Airways und Air France streichen Flüge nach Teheran

British Airways receives record fine for passenger data breach 08.07.2019

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has slapped British Airways with a massive fine over a data breach that saw customer credit card data get stolen. It is the largest fine the office has ever handed out.

Großbritannien London Rolltreppe mit British Airways Werbung

BA promises to 'fully reimburse' victims of data theft 07.09.2018

British Airways has released details of a recent theft of customer data from its website and mobile app. The company says that around 380,000 financial transactions were compromised and passengers would be compensated.

Advertisement