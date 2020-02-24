Eastern European states 'broke EU law' by refusing refugees

Poland and Hungary and the Czech Republic acted illegally by refusing to accept refugees during the 2015 migrant crisis, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday.

The Eastern European states refused to accept a plan by EU interior ministers in September 2015 to redistribute asylum seekers from Italy and Greece within the bloc.

By ignoring the decision, the court ruled that they "failed to fulfil their obligations under European Union law."

More than 1 million refugees and migrants crossed into Europe at the height of the crisis. Around 160,000 of them were meant to be distributed among other member states according to a quota system.

However because Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic did not abide by the ruling, the European Commission began legal proceedings in December 2017.

Law and order not threatened

In the court's view, the countries' reasoning — that law and order and protect internal security were threatened — wasn't sufficient to refuse to accept the refugees.

As a result, the three EU states could not claim that the resettlement mechanism allegedly did not work.

Although the court didn't issue fines on Thursday, the Commission considers that the countries are still not meeting their obligations, and can bring the case to the Court again and apply for financial sanctions.

mm/rt (AFP, dpa)

