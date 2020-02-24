 Eastern European states ′broke EU law′ by refusing refugees | News | DW | 02.04.2020

News

Eastern European states 'broke EU law' by refusing refugees

The European Court of Justice has ruled that Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic acted against EU law when they vetoed a migrant distribution deal. The veto took place during the 2015 European migrant crisis.

Hungarian policemen are seen at the transit zone housing asylum seekers

Poland and Hungary and the Czech Republic acted illegally by refusing to accept refugees during the 2015 migrant crisis, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday.

Despite resistance from eastern European states, EU interior ministers decided in September 2015 to redistribute asylum seekers from Italy and Greece within the bloc.

More to come...

