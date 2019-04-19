 Easter peace marches held across Germany | News | DW | 20.04.2019

News

Easter peace marches held across Germany

Germany's Easter peace marches have kicked off around the country, calling for an end to arms exports to crisis areas. The marches remain popular, decades on from their Cold War heydey.

Easter peace march in Duisburg

Hundreds  of people participated in the traditional anti-war Easter marches across Germany on Easter Saturday, under the theme "disarm instead of rearm — ban nuclear weapons."

This year's marches, which started on Good Friday and will continue through to Monday, called for an end to exporting arms to crisis areas.

"In the coming years, arms expenditure is to be increased to up to €70 billion ($78.7 billion) per year, when the money is urgently needed in many other places," said Philipp Ingenleuf of the pacifist Network of the German Peace Movement.

The money could be "invested much more sensibly" in education, housing construction or climate protection, Ingenleuf said.

The organization said more than 100 events were planned nationwide — an increase from last year's 80-odd events.

Watch video 02:58

Saudi Arabia, UAE use German-made arms

The three-day Easter march Rhine-Ruhe march in North Rhine-Westphalia kicked off with rallies in Duisburg with about 150 participants and in Cologne with about 200.

On Good Friday, several hundred people took to the streets in Chemnitz, Saxony, while more than 300 people demonstrated at the uranium enrichment plant in Gronau, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Rallies were also held at the Bundeswehr air base Jagel in Schleswig-Holstein, in Bruchköbel in Hesse, and in Biberach in Baden-Württemberg. In Dortmund in the afternoon a commemoration ceremony took place at the Bittermark memorial.

Every year on Good Friday, Dortmund commemorates the lives of about 230 forced laborers, prisoners of war and members of the resistance who were killed around Easter in 1945 under the National Socialist regime.

The marches continued on Saturday with demonstrations in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart and Leipzig, among others, The demonstrations in Frankfurt am Main and Hamburg on Monday will conclude the weekend's events.

People of all ages took place in the Duisburg rally

People of all ages took place in the Duisburg rally

Germany's Easter marches began with a demonstration in Hamburg in 1960. The demonstrations stem from protests against a nuclear weapons research facility in Britain in the 1950s.

The Easter marches reached their peak in support between 1968 and 1983, when events throughout West Germany brought hundreds of thousands out onto the streets each year to demonstrate against issues such as Washington's military involvement in Vietnam and the nuclear arms race.

law/jm (AFP, KNA)

Germany's Easter marches for peace

Germans of all ages have hit city streets across the country to participate in a protest tradition with roots in Britain. Marchers broadcast their messages using colorful flags, signs and even Donald Trump masks. (31.03.2018)  

Leipzig: City of the Peaceful Revolution  

Saudi Arabia, UAE use German-made arms  

Italien | Klimaprotest in Rom | Greta Thunberg

Thousands join Greta Thunberg in Rome 'Fridays for Future' rally 19.04.2019

Thousands turned out for the latest round of "Fridays for Future" protests with Greta Thunberg in Rome. The young activist admitted she may be "naive" for hoping that "we fix the climate and the ecological crisis."

Großbritannien Soziale Unruhen in Londonderry

Journalist killed in Northern Ireland 'terrorist incident' 19.04.2019

A journalist has been killed in Derry/Londonderry during violent demonstrations in an Irish nationalist part of the city. Police are treating the murder as a "terrorist incident."

Deutschland Ostermarsch in Stuttgart

Germany's Easter marches for peace 31.03.2018

Germans of all ages have hit city streets across the country to participate in a protest tradition with roots in Britain. Marchers broadcast their messages using colorful flags, signs and even Donald Trump masks.

