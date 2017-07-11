East Timor: Runoff voting begins to choose new president

Voters in East Timor cast their ballots in the second and final round of the presidential election on Tuesday, as Asia's youngest nation seeks a way out from years of political paralysis.

In the first round of voting last month, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta held a commanding lead in preliminary polls, but failed to exceed 50% of the votes that were required to avoid the runoff.

While Ramos-Horta received 46.6% in the March 19 election, incumbent President Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres won 22.1%, and 14 remaining candidates split the rest of the votes.

The results of the runoff are expected on Wednesday.

Face-off between resistance fighters

The winner of the election will assume power on May 20, which marks the 20th anniversary of East Timor's independence from Indonesia.

Ramos-Horta, 72, and Guterres, 67, were resistance fighters during Indonesia's occupation of East Timor. With 76% of the votes in last month’s election going to both, politics remains dominated by resistance-era figures despite the emergence of younger political voices.

Both leaders have blamed each other for political paralysis in the country.

"I call on people to accept whatever the results of this election wisely," Guterres told reporters as he voted in the capital, Dili.

Ramos-Horta, after casting his vote, said people were tired of the political feud between both leaders, which has led to increasing social and economic problems as well as soaring food prices.

"People in East Timor want a new leader to solve the economic problems in this country," he said.

What is behind political tension in East Timor?

Under East Timor's current political system, the president appoints a government and has the power to veto ministers or dissolve parliament.

In 2018, Guterres refused to swear in some ministers from the National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor (CNRT), the party that backs Ramos-Horta.

This led to Xanana Gusamo, East Timor's first president and head of the CNRT, describing the current government as "constitutionally Illegitimate".

The resulting government was composed of ministers from two smaller parties, while several portfolios remain vacant.

The latest impasse led to the resignation of Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak in February 2020.

While he agreed to stay until a new government is formed, his government had to operate without an annual budget, relying on monthly injections from its sovereign fund savings, called the Petroleum Fund.

Ramos-Horta has signaled that if elected, he may use presidential powers to dissolve parliament and call for early parliamentary elections.

