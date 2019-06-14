East Germany's Görlitz holds AfD-CDU runoff vote for mayor

The far-right AfD hoped to win its first mayoral election in a runoff vote with the CDU. But according to media reports, the populist party has been outpaced by the CDU.
Voters in the eastern German city of Görlitz on Sunday went to the polls in a mayoral election that saw Alternative for Germany (AfD) candidate, 37-year-old Sebastian Wippel, a former police superintendant, take on 51-year-old Romanian-born, classical musician Octavian Ursu of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Party (CDU).
Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time (1600 UTC) with the result expected before 11 p.m.
After votes had been counted in 74 of the 75 electoral districts, according to local media, Ursu had 55.1% of the vote, while Wippel had 44.9%, the Sächsische Zeitung reported. Local media also reported voter turnout was 56%.
If the AfD candidate had been elected mayor, it would have been a nationwide first.
The runoff election in which 46,000 residents were eligible to vote was closely observed as a litmus test for support for the far-right AfD in the east of Germany.
Four for the first round
In the first round of voting on May 26, Wippel topped the ballot with 36.4% but fell just short of an absolute majority. Ursu trailed him by only six points, winning 30.3% of the vote.
Two other candidates — Franziska Schubert of the Greens, who won 27.9%, and Jana Lübeck of the Left party, with 5.5% — dropped out of the race.
Though Wippel's campaign for mayor has focused largely on local issues, his political motto extended to all of Germany: "A decision is right if it's good for the German nation." His candidate profile counts "obsession with minorities" as a cause of social failure.
AfD canary in the coalmine for former East Germany
The municipal election was being closely observed as a bellwether to see how well the messages of the far-right AfD resonate with states in the former East Germany.
In September there are state elections in Saxony, where Görlitz is located, and in Brandenburg, where the AfD is currently polling as the strongest party.
Elections in another eastern state, Thuringia, are to be held on October 27.
The anti-immigration AfD party made strong gains in the region in the European Parliament elections last month, emerging as the strongest party in Germany's formerly communist east. The AfD is currently represented in Germany's federal parliament and every state legislature.
Filmmakers urge Görliwood, "do not give up"
Görlitz, which is located at the Polish border, is Germany's easternmost city. The picturesque medieval town of 57,000 is favored by Hollywood and has served as a location for more than 100 films which have been shot there, including The Grand Budapest Hotel, Inglourious Basterds, and The Reader.
In an open letter published online, filmmakers, actors, authors and activists called on residents of ‘Görliwood', as the town is known in Germany, to reject political extremism at the ballot box. "Do not give in to hate, hostility, strife and marginalization," the letter reads, although it avoids explicitly mentioning either the AfD or any other party or candidate. "Do not give up when things go wrong."
Though the city attracts 300,000 tourists annually, it suffers from a brain drain of its young residents who have left due to a dearth of opportunities, and has double the national unemployment rate at 3.4%. These issues are reflected across eastern Germany.
