Voters in the eastern German city of Görlitz on Sunday went to the polls in a mayoral election that saw Alternative for Germany (AfD) candidate, 37-year-old Sebastian Wippel, a former police superintendant, take on 51-year-old Romanian-born, classical musician Octavian Ursu of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Party (CDU).

Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time (1600 UTC) with the official result expected before 11 p.m.

Preliminary results put Ursu in the lead, winning 55.1% of the vote, while Wippel had 44.9%, after votes had been counted in 74 of the 75 electoral districts, the Sächsische Zeitung reported. Local media also reported voter turnout was 56%.

"I'm happy," Ursu said. "Now we have to see about getting closer to the those who didn't vote for me."

If the AfD candidate had been elected mayor, it would have been a nationwide first.

Merkel's Christian Democrats welcomed the preliminary results. "This is ... a great success and wind in the sails for the Christian Democrats," Paul Ziemiak, the CDU secretary general said.

The runoff election in which 46,000 residents were eligible to vote was closely observed as a litmus test for support for the far-right AfD in the east of Germany.

Four for the first round

In the first round of voting on May 26, Wippel topped the ballot with 36.4% but fell just short of an absolute majority. Ursu trailed him by only six points, winning 30.3% of the vote.

Two other candidates — Franziska Schubert of the Greens, who won 27.9%, and Jana Lübeck of the Left party, with 5.5% — dropped out of the race.

Though Wippel's campaign for mayor has focused largely on local issues, his political motto extended to all of Germany: "A decision is right if it's good for the German nation." His candidate profile counts "obsession with minorities" as a cause of social failure.

Octavian Ursu and his wife vote at a polling station in Görlitz

AfD canary in the coalmine for former East Germany

The municipal election was being observed as a bellwether to see how well the messages of the far-right AfD resonate with states in the former East Germany.

In September there are state elections in Saxony, where Görlitz is located, and in Brandenburg, where the AfD is currently polling as the strongest party.

Elections in another eastern state, Thuringia, are to be held on October 27.

The anti-immigration AfD party made strong gains in the region in the European Parliament elections last month, emerging as the strongest party in Germany's formerly communist east. The AfD is currently represented in Germany's federal parliament and every state legislature.

Filmmakers urge Görliwood, "do not give up"

Görlitz, which is located at the Polish border, is Germany's easternmost city. The picturesque medieval town of 57,000 is favored by Hollywood and has served as a location for more than 100 films which have been shot there, including The Grand Budapest Hotel, Inglourious Basterds, and The Reader.

In an open letter published online, filmmakers, actors, authors and activists called on residents of ‘Görliwood', as the town is known in Germany, to reject political extremism at the ballot box. "Do not give in to hate, hostility, strife and marginalization," the letter reads, although it avoids explicitly mentioning either the AfD or any other party or candidate. "Do not give up when things go wrong."

Though the city attracts 300,000 tourists annually, it suffers from a brain drain of its young residents who have left due to a dearth of opportunities, as well as from high unemployment — double the national unemployment rate at 3.4%. These issues are reflected across eastern Germany.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alexander Gauland Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alice Weidel Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Frauke Petry German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Björn Höcke The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Beatrix von Storch Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Marcus Pretzell Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Andre Wendt The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) - the vast majority of them young men.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Andre Poggenburg Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" - the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alexander Gauland - again ... During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks ... and again Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history." Author: Dagmar Breitenbach



