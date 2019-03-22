 East German civil rights activists praised in Bundestag 30 years on | News | DW | 06.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

East German civil rights activists praised in Bundestag 30 years on

The parliamentary debate praised civil rights groups and the church for their roles in bringing about a peaceful revolution 30 years ago in former East Germany. A memorial to the victims of communism is being planned.

Where the Berlin Wall was

Where the Berlin Wall was

Speaking in the Bundestag on Thursday, the commissioner for Germany's eastern states, Christian Hirte, paid tribute to civil rights activists and the church for their roles in achieving freedom and democracy during the 1989 demonstrations. They led to elections and the end of the Communist government in East Germany.

"The Berlin Wall did not simply fall over, but was brought down by action," Hirte told the plenary session. This "event of the century" should be valued, Hirte said as he recalled the demonstrations.

"Democracy and unity did not come about of their own accord," Hirte remarked. "Causing them to happen demanded great personal risk, for the families as well."

Their efforts during the Peaceful Revolution led to the end of one-party rule in the Geman Democratic Republic (GDR) and progress towards parliamentary democracy with the first free elections in March 1990 and the reunification of Germany the following October.

  • Mauerfall Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Brandenburg Gate

    From August 1961 to November 1989, the Berlin Wall divided Berlin for 28 years, two months and 27 days. The Brandenburg Gate had long been the symbol of the division of Germany. Even after the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989, there was no passage here - that changed on December 22, 1989. Since then, Berliners have been able to walk unhindered through the landmark of their city again.

  • East Side Gallery (DW/V. Esipov)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    East Side Gallery

    The East Side Gallery on the River Spree in Friedrichshain is a 1.3-kilometer-long section of the so-called Hinterland Wall, which artists from all over the world painted in 1990. It was located in front of the death strip and a second wall. The area near the Oberbaumbrücke is a tourist attraction, but several wall elements have already been removed in the course of construction projects.

  • Die Gedenkstätte an der Bernauer Straße. (DW/F. Wiechel-Kramüller)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Berlin Wall Memorial

    Nowhere is the former "death strip" as vivid as it is here. An 80-meter-long segment of the Wall, including a guard tower, has been reconstructed. The authentic border fortification complex serves as a central monument to the division of Germany. It pays homage to the victims who died or were killed at the Berlin Wall.

  • Berlin Kopfsteinpflasterstreifen Mauerverlauf (DW/F. Wiechel-Kramüller)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Traces of the route of the Wall

    The Berlin Wall has disappeared almost everywhere in the city. East and West have now grown together. In the city center a strip of cobblestones marks where the Wall used to run.

  • Berlin Sehenswürdigkeiten Checkpoint Charlie (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kastl)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Checkpoint Charlie

    This border crossing is among the best-known sights in Berlin. Only foreigners and diplomats were allowed to pass through this checkpoint. In October 1961, shortly after the Wall was built, there was a standoff here as armed Soviet and American tanks stood face-to-face. The situation very nearly escalated.

  • Deutschland Geschichte Berlin Mauer Grenzübergang Friedrichstraße Tränenpalast (ullstein - Mrotzkowski)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    The Palace of Tears

    It was a place of tearful farewells. Hundreds of people crossed this border post at Friedrichstrasse station when leaving East Germany for West Berlin. The former departure terminal now serves as a reminder of the forced separation of friends and families. Visitors can walk through an original cubicle where passports were checked and relive the border clearance procedure for themselves.

  • Stasiopfer-Gedenkstätte Hohenschönhausen (picture alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Hohenschönhausen Memorial

    This former Stasi prison has been a memorial to the victims of communist dictatorship since 1994. Visitors are informed about the detention conditions and interrogation methods in communist East Germany. Former inmates lead the guided tours.

  • Atlas der ungewöhnlichsten Orte Teufelsberg (Ullstein/Getty Images)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Teufelsberg Listening Station

    After World War II, this area was used to deposit debris. Rubble from the war was collected to form the Teufelsberg, the highest elevation in West Berlin. During the Cold War, the US National Security Agency used the hill as a listening station. From here, military radio signals from the Warsaw Pact countries could be intercepted, monitored and jammed.

  • Spielberg dreht Thriller an Glienicker Brücke (imago/Camera4)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Glienicke Bridge

    You might imagine that the exchange of captured spies only took place on the silver screen, but this bridge between Berlin and Potsdam was actually the scene of three such operations. Steven Spielberg used this historic place as a setting in his feature film "Bridge of Spies."

  • Deutschland Museum Spionagemuseum Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    German Spy Museum

    This interactive museum right near Potsdamer Platz takes visitors into the world of espionage. Special emphasis is placed on activities in Berlin during the Cold War. Among the more than 300 exhibits is an East German Trabant car with infrared cameras hidden in its doors.

  • Mauerweg (DW/E. Grenier)

    Tracing the division of Berlin

    Berlin Wall Trail

    The Berlin Wall Trail follows the path of the former division of the city and covers some 160 kilometers. The Japanese donated some 10,000 cherry trees "to bring peace in the hearts of the people." They were planted in different sections of the former Wall. This avenue is right by Bösebrücke, the first crossing to open on the day the Wall came down.

    Author: Philipp Falkenstein (ms)


Proposal for a memorial

A cross-party proposal from Christian Democrat coalition parties (CDU/CSU) and their Social Democrat (SPD) partners called for a memorial to the victims of the communist regime. Proposals are to be presented before the end of the year.

The church was also praised for providing spaces for "free thought, open discourse and acts of self-determination."

In their text proposing the memorial, the parties said the church was a "starting point and indispensable place" for the opposition and resistance to the East German state authorities.

Sign marking the division in Germany until 1989

Sign marking the division in Germany until 1989

Restoring an economic balance

Brandenburg State Premier Dietmar Woidke said during the debate that the continuing differences between eastern and western states in terms of pay agreements and pensions needed to be addressed. Germans should learn from the events of 1989: "We can only do all this together, and not in separation, in hate or intolerance."

Left Party lawmaker Matthias Höhn said the social and economic consequences for people in the former East had been severe after the 1989 demonstrations and that the Federal government should recognize this: "You can not continue to celebrate the heroism of 1989 in your speeches without taking into account how far many of these heroes fell in the months afterwards."  

The Alternative for Germany (AfD)'s Marc Jongen criticized the ruling parties for manipulating the events of 1989 for their own current political purposes, which he claimed devalued their efforts.

  • Black-and-white photo of construction workers mounting a neon sign on the Haus der Statistik (Bundesarchiv/Eva Brüggmann)

    'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

    Socialist architecture

    In August 1969, construction workers are mounting a neon sign on the Haus der Statistik, which was built the previous year as part of Alexanderplatz's restructuring according to socialist ideals. It housed the Central Administration for Statistics and different departments of the Stasi. The building has been left empty since 2008 and is to undergo extensive reconstruction.

  • The Germina skateboard (Stadtmuseum Berlin/Oliver Ziebe)

    'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

    The 'chocolate' skateboard

    The Germina Speeder from 1987 was the only skateboard produced in the GDR. Because it was manufactured by a state-owned enterprise for chocolate processing machinery, it was dubbed the "chocolate board." With its painted deck and narrow rollers and axles, it wasn't really suitable for skating.

  • Combat Groups of the Working Class in Berlin exercise (Jürgen Nagel)

    'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

    Proletarian military

    The Combat Groups of the Working Class was a de facto socialist militia composed of the state's party members and reliable workers. Several times a year, they gathered in their free time for military exercises and vowed to defend the achievements of the Socialist Unity Party.

  • Brown armchair (Stadtmuseum Berlin /Oliver Ziebe)

    'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

    In the Bauhaus tradition

    Some pieces of GDR furniture have become design classics, particularly those that were influenced by the simple elegance of Bauhaus style. The former Bauhaus student Selman Selmanagic, a German architect of Bosnian descent, was a professor at the Weissensee Academy of Art in Berlin before he joined a state-owned workshop in Dresden, where he created this armchair in 1957.

  • a view from a Karl-Marx-Allee rooftop (Lorenz Kienzle)

    'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

    GDR socialist architecture

    From a rooftop of a building on Karl-Marx-Allee, you can see the Berlin Cathedral, the City Hall and the TV Tower. Built in the 1950s, the monumental socialist boulevard was named Stalinallee until 1961. The street was used for military parades to showcase the glory of the communist government.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (eg)


jm/rt (dpa, EPD)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

EU election: AfD surge in eastern Germany sets up clash of cultures

The far-right AfD has emerged as the strongest political party in Germany's formerly communist east. With the Greens winning big among young and urban voters, though, the east-west divide looks set to deepen further. (27.05.2019)  

Berlin Wall — now down for as long as it once stood

"Circle day" — that's how some Germans refer to February 5, 2018. It's the day when the Wall has been gone for as long as it stood. DW's Klaus Krämer shares his recollections of Germany's division and reunification. (05.02.2018)  

Remembering last Berlin Wall victim Chris Gueffroy

Thirty years ago, border guards gunned down Chris Gueffroy as he attempted to flee across the Berlin Wall into West Germany. The 20-year-old was the last person to be shot trying to escape the East German dictatorship. (05.02.2019)  

Wolfgang Schäuble: Reunification a 'second chance' for Germany

Speaking on German Unity Day, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble said Germany must not evade the past. October 3 commemorates the anniversary of the reunification of East and West Germany in 1990. (03.10.2018)  

Germany: The gap between east and west is narrowing, but not fast enough

Almost 30 years after German reunification, the eastern states continue to play economic catch-up with the west. Lawmakers warn that this convergence is happening too slowly, and locals are feeling the strain. (26.09.2018)  

Workers in former East German states work more, for less

It’s 28 years since the former countries of East and West Germany were reunited as one, but there are still differences in the amount of hours workers there log, according to new data. (21.08.2018)  

'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the exhibition "East Berlin. Half a Capital" provides insight into everyday life in the GDR. (10.05.2019)  

Tracing the division of Berlin

On November 9, 1989 the border from east to west is suddenly open. That night, champagne corks pop in front of the Brandenburg Gate. The wall becomes history. A tour on the traces of the division of Berlin. (07.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Historic spots of the Peaceful Revolution  

DW book expert  David Levitz on 'The Tower' by Uwe Tellkamp  

Related content

DW-Check-in am 23.03.2019

Leipzig: City of the Peaceful Revolution 22.03.2019

30 years after the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Lukas Stege heads to where East Germany’s Peaceful Revolution began to explore historic locations, fascinating architecture and Leipzig’s exciting alternative scene.

Deutschland Berlin Mauer Grenzanlagen Potsdamer Platz

Berlin Wall — now down for as long as it once stood 05.02.2018

"Circle day" — that's how some Germans refer to February 5, 2018. It's the day when the Wall has been gone for as long as it stood. DW's Klaus Krämer shares his recollections of Germany's division and reunification.

Berlin Modell des geplanten Einheitsdenkmals - Einheitswippe

Germany's planned reunification memorial dogged by rising costs, citizen opposition 22.08.2018

Germans' uneasy relationship with their history is once again being tested, this time over controversial plans for a memorial to the country's reunification. This week, the project may come one step closer to completion.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  