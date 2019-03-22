East German civil rights activists praised in Bundestag 30 years on

Speaking in the Bundestag on Thursday, the commissioner for Germany's eastern states, Christian Hirte, paid tribute to civil rights activists and the church for their roles in achieving freedom and democracy during the 1989 demonstrations. They led to elections and the end of the Communist government in East Germany.

"The Berlin Wall did not simply fall over, but was brought down by action," Hirte told the plenary session. This "event of the century" should be valued, Hirte said as he recalled the demonstrations.

"Democracy and unity did not come about of their own accord," Hirte remarked. "Causing them to happen demanded great personal risk, for the families as well."

Their efforts during the Peaceful Revolution led to the end of one-party rule in the Geman Democratic Republic (GDR) and progress towards parliamentary democracy with the first free elections in March 1990 and the reunification of Germany the following October.

Tracing the division of Berlin Brandenburg Gate From August 1961 to November 1989, the Berlin Wall divided Berlin for 28 years, two months and 27 days. The Brandenburg Gate had long been the symbol of the division of Germany. Even after the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989, there was no passage here - that changed on December 22, 1989. Since then, Berliners have been able to walk unhindered through the landmark of their city again.

Tracing the division of Berlin East Side Gallery The East Side Gallery on the River Spree in Friedrichshain is a 1.3-kilometer-long section of the so-called Hinterland Wall, which artists from all over the world painted in 1990. It was located in front of the death strip and a second wall. The area near the Oberbaumbrücke is a tourist attraction, but several wall elements have already been removed in the course of construction projects.

Tracing the division of Berlin Berlin Wall Memorial Nowhere is the former "death strip" as vivid as it is here. An 80-meter-long segment of the Wall, including a guard tower, has been reconstructed. The authentic border fortification complex serves as a central monument to the division of Germany. It pays homage to the victims who died or were killed at the Berlin Wall.

Tracing the division of Berlin Traces of the route of the Wall The Berlin Wall has disappeared almost everywhere in the city. East and West have now grown together. In the city center a strip of cobblestones marks where the Wall used to run.

Tracing the division of Berlin Checkpoint Charlie This border crossing is among the best-known sights in Berlin. Only foreigners and diplomats were allowed to pass through this checkpoint. In October 1961, shortly after the Wall was built, there was a standoff here as armed Soviet and American tanks stood face-to-face. The situation very nearly escalated.

Tracing the division of Berlin The Palace of Tears It was a place of tearful farewells. Hundreds of people crossed this border post at Friedrichstrasse station when leaving East Germany for West Berlin. The former departure terminal now serves as a reminder of the forced separation of friends and families. Visitors can walk through an original cubicle where passports were checked and relive the border clearance procedure for themselves.

Tracing the division of Berlin Hohenschönhausen Memorial This former Stasi prison has been a memorial to the victims of communist dictatorship since 1994. Visitors are informed about the detention conditions and interrogation methods in communist East Germany. Former inmates lead the guided tours.

Tracing the division of Berlin Teufelsberg Listening Station After World War II, this area was used to deposit debris. Rubble from the war was collected to form the Teufelsberg, the highest elevation in West Berlin. During the Cold War, the US National Security Agency used the hill as a listening station. From here, military radio signals from the Warsaw Pact countries could be intercepted, monitored and jammed.

Tracing the division of Berlin Glienicke Bridge You might imagine that the exchange of captured spies only took place on the silver screen, but this bridge between Berlin and Potsdam was actually the scene of three such operations. Steven Spielberg used this historic place as a setting in his feature film "Bridge of Spies."

Tracing the division of Berlin German Spy Museum This interactive museum right near Potsdamer Platz takes visitors into the world of espionage. Special emphasis is placed on activities in Berlin during the Cold War. Among the more than 300 exhibits is an East German Trabant car with infrared cameras hidden in its doors.

Tracing the division of Berlin Berlin Wall Trail The Berlin Wall Trail follows the path of the former division of the city and covers some 160 kilometers. The Japanese donated some 10,000 cherry trees "to bring peace in the hearts of the people." They were planted in different sections of the former Wall. This avenue is right by Bösebrücke, the first crossing to open on the day the Wall came down. Author: Philipp Falkenstein (ms)



Proposal for a memorial

A cross-party proposal from Christian Democrat coalition parties (CDU/CSU) and their Social Democrat (SPD) partners called for a memorial to the victims of the communist regime. Proposals are to be presented before the end of the year.

The church was also praised for providing spaces for "free thought, open discourse and acts of self-determination."

In their text proposing the memorial, the parties said the church was a "starting point and indispensable place" for the opposition and resistance to the East German state authorities.

Sign marking the division in Germany until 1989

Restoring an economic balance

Brandenburg State Premier Dietmar Woidke said during the debate that the continuing differences between eastern and western states in terms of pay agreements and pensions needed to be addressed. Germans should learn from the events of 1989: "We can only do all this together, and not in separation, in hate or intolerance."

Left Party lawmaker Matthias Höhn said the social and economic consequences for people in the former East had been severe after the 1989 demonstrations and that the Federal government should recognize this: "You can not continue to celebrate the heroism of 1989 in your speeches without taking into account how far many of these heroes fell in the months afterwards."

The Alternative for Germany (AfD)'s Marc Jongen criticized the ruling parties for manipulating the events of 1989 for their own current political purposes, which he claimed devalued their efforts.

'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights Socialist architecture In August 1969, construction workers are mounting a neon sign on the Haus der Statistik, which was built the previous year as part of Alexanderplatz's restructuring according to socialist ideals. It housed the Central Administration for Statistics and different departments of the Stasi. The building has been left empty since 2008 and is to undergo extensive reconstruction.

'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights The 'chocolate' skateboard The Germina Speeder from 1987 was the only skateboard produced in the GDR. Because it was manufactured by a state-owned enterprise for chocolate processing machinery, it was dubbed the "chocolate board." With its painted deck and narrow rollers and axles, it wasn't really suitable for skating.

'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights Proletarian military The Combat Groups of the Working Class was a de facto socialist militia composed of the state's party members and reliable workers. Several times a year, they gathered in their free time for military exercises and vowed to defend the achievements of the Socialist Unity Party.

'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights In the Bauhaus tradition Some pieces of GDR furniture have become design classics, particularly those that were influenced by the simple elegance of Bauhaus style. The former Bauhaus student Selman Selmanagic, a German architect of Bosnian descent, was a professor at the Weissensee Academy of Art in Berlin before he joined a state-owned workshop in Dresden, where he created this armchair in 1957.

'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights GDR socialist architecture From a rooftop of a building on Karl-Marx-Allee, you can see the Berlin Cathedral, the City Hall and the TV Tower. Built in the 1950s, the monumental socialist boulevard was named Stalinallee until 1961. The street was used for military parades to showcase the glory of the communist government. Author: Torsten Landsberg (eg)



