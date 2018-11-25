East Africa: Scores feared drowned after deadly boat capsize in Lake Victoria

More than twenty people have died and more than 60 are missing, feared dead, after a boat capsized and sank on Lake Victoria on Saturday evening, Ugandan police said on Sunday.

Police raised a death toll of 10 issued on Saturday to at least 29.

They said that dozens of people had been rescued near the scene, close to the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

Rescue efforts were underway to try and save people believed to be trapped in the fully submerged boat, police added.

The vessel, on which close to 100 people were drinking, dancing and listening to music, sank a short distance from the shore off Mutima in Mukono District.

The deputy police spokesman, Patrick Onyango, attributed the accident to both overloading and the weather.

"The boat was overloaded and secondly there was bad weather," he told Reuters news agency, adding that the boat was carrying 84 people.

"A big storm hit," said Richard Kikongo, a local government official. "It can be fine on land but bad weather on the lake."

East Africa's 'deadly lakes'

East Africa's major lakes have been the scene of multiple boat accidents in recent years.

More than 200 people died Lake Victoria in September when an overloaded ferry capsized near the Tanzanian coast.

At least 500 people were killed when a ferry capsized on the same lake, which borders Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya, in 1996.

