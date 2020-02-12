East Africa braces for more locusts

Bernard Makanga's farm was invaded by desert locusts. ''Normally by this time, these beans, they're ready for harvest. But the locusts have destroyed them all,'' he told DW. His neighbor Francis Muliungi's crop is equally devastated. ''There is nothing left to harvest. And there is nothing else that I know how to do. It's just this farm. That's where I get food, where I feed my family and friends, all people," he said.

This is the worst infestation Kenya has seen in 70 years. Many farmers in the affected regions have lost their crops. Some have started planting again, but they don't know what they will do if the locusts return, which at this point looks very likely, according to environmental experts.

A second generation of the insects is already threatening to swarm Kenya and other parts of the region, including Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan.

More conflicts

The locusts are putting extra stress on regions already battling problems like food insecurity and armed conflicts, raising the specter of more violence to come. Tobias Takavarasha, representative in Kenya of the UN Food and Agriculture Program (FAO), says, "That danger exists, to the extent that there is a risk wherever there are shortages of food." He added that the situation can degenerate into conflict "if that is not taken care of."

The Kenyan newspaper Daily Nation reported that the locust invasion in Samburu is ''threatening to trigger conflicts over grazing fields among pastoralist communities.'' In rural Somalia, 50% of the people depend on animals for their livelihood. And in South Sudan, six million people were already suffering food shortages before the locust arrived in the conflict-torn country. Experts believe South Sudan is particularly ill-prepared to deal with the invasion.

Spraying the locusts

International agencies are scrambling to contain the swarms, mainly by spraying pesticides. Critics say that this can be just as dangerous as the plague itself in the long run, since the poison is liable to enter the food chain and also kill other insects besides locusts. ''This is where we have experts to assure that the pesticides that are procured to spray the locusts are the correct ones, that they are internationally approved and registered and that they are effective,'' says Takavarasha.

Spraying pesticides is the main response to the locust invasions

The FAO representative explained that there are three levels of preparedness, including ensuring the availability of food and equipping farmers to enable them to start planting again when the season comes. The first level, though, is ''the capacity to control the invasion of the locusts. That includes accessing where the locusts have been sighted,'' Takavarasha said.

Funds needed

Access remains a problem. Some points of origin are located in crisis hotspots, like Somalia. Large parts of this country are under threat, or controlled by the al-Shabab extremist group. The international community is trying to negotiate access with the jihadists.

A one square kilometer (0.6 mile) swarm can eat as much food in one day as 35,000 people. Locusts can also travel up to 200 km per day. And they reproduce very quickly. The response needs to be just as quick, something that has yet to be understood by the international community. Dominique Burgeon, director of the Emergency and Rehabilitation Division at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, told DW that there is an appeal out for $76 million (€70 million), but so far the FAO has received only $30 million. ''We have a very short window of opportunity. We are in between two planting seasons. We need to control the locust population now, before the planting season starts in March/April. This is the main planting season.''

The locusts eat everything in their way and reproducevery quickly

The climate factor

Climate experts have pointed to unusually heavy rains, aided by a powerful cyclone off Somalia in December, as a major factor in the outbreak. Niklas Hagelberg, senior program coordinator at the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), cautions that there is no scientific data yet to directly link the current events with climate change, even if he "personally” believes in the possibility. ''What we can say is that the likelihood for increasing rainfall, increasing heat, increasing winds, has gone up due to climate change. So the likelihood for a swarm like this has increased,'' he told DW.

Spraying with pesticides is an emergency measure. In future, other steps need to be taken to improve the response to similar outbreaks. ''I think a key element from a climate change point of view is that we have early warning systems. Because the system is changing, we need to get early warnings on conditions for the formation of swarms as early as possible, which would make a timely and concerted international reaction possible," says Niklas Hagelberg.

Sella Oneko (Nairobi) contributed to this article