East Africa: Advocacy consultancy for organizational network

Position information

Title: Advocacy consultancy for different organizations in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda on an organizational and network level.

Type of contract: Long-term agreement

Start Date: June 2022

Duration of assignment: The contract will be effective from date of signing until end of October 2022.

Background and rationale

DW Akademie is Germany's leading organization for international media development and DW's center of excellence for training and knowledge transfer. As a strategic partner of the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), DW Akademie carries out media development projects that strengthen the human right of freedom of opinion and promote free access to information.

In 2018, DW Akademie initiated a project called Women@Web which seeks to enhance women in urban and semi-urban areas who only have basic Internet skills and those who are active online but don't know how to respond to threats and cyberbullying. To achieve this goal, DW Akademie has worked together with project partners from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda. Based on the needs of these women, the network partners developed a curriculum with modules on the following topics: digital rights, digital citizenship, digital platforms, digital security, digital storytelling, and digital resilience. Focusing on these topics, regular training sessions are held for women in the four countries. Through advocacy work at a national and regional level – partly based on studies that have been and will be conducted in the framework of the project – Women@Web partners raise awareness of the issues and try to influence legislation and its implementation.

The project partners have conducted advocacy events and campaigns at both the national and regional level in the last three project years. In 2020 and 2021, the advocacy focus was on the implementation of a joint campaign, and in the last year the partners were intensively accompanied by an organizational advocacy consultancy. Advocacy consultancy to the network – both at the organizational and network-level – is to continue in 2022. The consultancy is to be done in tandem – one expert from the region, one expert from DW Akademie.

For more information on the position and application procedure, see full terms of reference available for download below.