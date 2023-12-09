Earthquake in Morocco: Desperate search for the missing
Following the devastating earthquake in Morocco, the feverish search for the missing continues. But the chances of uncovering survivors fade by the hour.
Searching for survivors
Amid the dust and rubble, these emergency workers in Amizmiz, Morocco, look for survivors. Four days after the most powerful earthquake in decades, authorities have reported over 2,800 dead and thousands of people are still missing. The earthquake could also be felt in nearby countries, including Portugal and Algeria.
A race against time
For helpers like these in the village of Imi N'Tala, the search for survivors is a race against time. As a rule of thumb, experts say that people can survive for 72 hours without water. In Morocco, hundreds of people are thought to be missing after the earthquake. The earthquake's epicenter was located in the High Atlas Mountains, about 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) southwest of Marrakech.
Sleeping outdoors
While rescue workers continue to search for survivors, many inhabitants in Marrakech and surrounding villages prefer sleeping on the streets for fear of further aftershocks. In Amizmiz, people constructed makeshift tents with blankets and fabrics. "We're sleeping in the cold, on the bare ground," one resident told the AP news agency.
Widespread devastation
The village of Tikht, near Adassil, suffered extensive damage, as seen here. Seismic activity is nothing new to Morocco. The most devastating recent earthquakes were in 1994, 2004, and 2016, with magnitudes ranging between 6.0 and 6.3 on the Richter scale. Each quake occurred in Morocco's most seismically active region and near the western Mediterranean region.
Villages wiped out
Villagers mourn by the ruins of a collapsed building in Imi N'Tala. Over 60 countries, including Germany and France, have offered relief aid. So far, Morocco has only accepted offers from four countries: Spain, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.
Rescuers on the ground
Soldiers and rescue workers have resorted to using their bare hands at times to dig out survivors. The city of Talat N'Yaaqoub was heavily affected — all houses collapsed.
A life in ruins
Mohamed Sebbagh, 66, stands in front of the ruins of his home. Morocco's government has announced a special relief fund for earthquake victims. Moroccan news outlet Hespress reported that the funds would cover such expenses as supporting damaged homes.