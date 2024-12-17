  1. Skip to content
Vanuatu

Earthquake causes major damage to capital of Vanuatu

Nita Blake-Persen
December 17, 2024

A powerful earthquake has hit the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila. The quake had a magnitude of 7.3 and struck around 30 kilometers off the coast of Vanuatu's main island. At least one person was killed.

