Earthquake causes major damage to capital of Vanuatu

Nita Blake-Persen12/17/2024December 17, 2024A powerful earthquake has hit the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila. The quake had a magnitude of 7.3 and struck around 30 kilometers off the coast of Vanuatu's main island. At least one person was killed.