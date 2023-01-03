  1. Skip to content
Fred White (far left) with his brother Verdine White, Al McKay, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson. All five men are wearing black suits.
Fred White (far left) with his brother Verdine White, Al McKay, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson at the 41st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2010Image: Dennis Van Tine/Media Punch/IMAGO
MusicUnited States of America

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67

Tanya Ott
1 hour ago

The former drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, Fred White, has died at the age of 67. He was key to the band's hitmaking sound.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LfqI

Drummer Fred E. White, an early member of the US funk and soul band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at the age of 67. The announcement was made in a social media post by White's older brother Verdine White, a vocalist, percussionist and bass player in the band. No cause of death was given. 

Fred White was born in Chicago in 1955, and took up the drums at an early age, touring with established artists while still a teenager.

He joined Earth, Wind & Fire, founded by his brother Maurice White, in 1974, becoming one of the band's two drummers. That helped form the backbone of the band's sound, which incorporated elements of jazz, funk, R&B, soul, dance, pop and rock and earned them several now-classic chart hits, including songs like "Shining Star," "September" and "Boogie Wonderland."

They also gained a reputation for electrifying live shows and became the first Black band to play a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden. 

White left the band in the early 1980s and worked with a number of other performers, but joined Earth, Wind & Fire for their induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Maurice White died in 2016at the age of 74.

Jacob Lusk | singer of L.A. Gospel trio "Gabriels"

Heavenly Gospel from Los Angeles

Heavenly Gospel from Los Angeles

The Gabriels trio strikes just the right chord with a mix of soul, big band sound, pop, and Jacob Lusk’s angelic voice. Arts.21 asks the singer how he found his way to gospel.
CultureDecember 10, 202204:16 min
Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas at left with Kool and the Gang at the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

Kool and the Gang's Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas dies at age 70

Kool and the Gang's Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas dies at age 70

The legendary funk group was a sensation in the 1970s and early 80s. Their tracks including "Celebration" are heavily sampled in the rap world and have featured on major motion picture soundtracks.
MusicAugust 8, 2021

Homepage of Earth, Wind & Fire

www.earthwindandfire.com
Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset

Israeli ultranationalist minister visits Jerusalem holy site

Politics1 hour ago
Africa

A French soldier watching over the Menaka camp for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in sub-Saharan Africa's troubled Sahel region, at the Menaka base

How will EU approach Mali's security in 2023?

How will EU approach Mali's security in 2023?

PoliticsJanuary 2, 2023
Asia

People cross the Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on June 20, 2021

Will Japan end its ultraloose monetary policy in 2023?

Will Japan end its ultraloose monetary policy in 2023?

Business2 hours ago
Germany

A Burning bus on Sonnenallee in Beriln

What's behind NYE attacks on German police, firefighters?

What's behind NYE attacks on German police, firefighters?

Society20 hours ago
Europe

The mural depicts a woman in a gas mask standing on a chair and holding a fire extinguisher, Hostomel, Kyiv Region, northern Ukraine.

Mastermind of Kyiv Banksy removal could face years in jail

Mastermind of Kyiv Banksy removal could face years in jail

Arts3 hours ago
Middle East

The Syrian activist Joumana Seif speaks at a conference in Geneva in 2017

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

Politics18 hours ago
North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 2, 2023
Latin America

Mourners queue outside Vila Belmiro stadium awaiting to pay their respects to Brazilian football legend Pelé

Brazil bids farewell to Pele with 24-hour wake

Brazil bids farewell to Pele with 24-hour wake

Sports24 hours ago
