Early screening tool detects autism at 12-24 months

In a five-year study of more than 13,500 children, researchers at Australia's La Trobe University tested an early screening tool they had developed for autism.

They found that 83% of children aged between 12 and 24 months, who were "flagged by the tool," were later diagnosed with autism.

That is about four years earlier than current standard tests, say the researchers. And the earlier the diagnosis, they say, the better the life outcomes can be for people with autism.

"Children diagnosed early demonstrated better verbal and overall cognition at school age, were more likely to attend mainstream school and required less ongoing support than children diagnosed later," wrote lead researcher Josephine Barbaro in an email to DW.

Watch video 02:12 Robots help autistic children learn social skills

Autism is not considered an illness or medical condition that can or needs to be cured. It is part of a person and their whole life. But people with autism can find it hard to communicate and interact with people or respond to sensory triggers like bright lights or loud noises without becoming overwhelmed.

The SACS tool

Current tests, such as M-CHAT (the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers), tend to diagnose autism between the ages of 4 and 6 years.

The new tool, known as SACS (Social Attention and Communication Surveillance), has two elements: SACS-Revised and SACS-Preschool.

When M-CHAT was used with the new tool on preschool-aged kids, 96% of children on the autism spectrum were identified by their 3.5 year health check.

Barbaro wrote that a meta-analysis of 13 studies found that M-CHAT had "a pooled positive predictive value (or accuracy) of 6%" when used in so-called 'low risk' community settings — lower than SACS-R's 83% accuracy.

The SACS tool has been translated into eight languages and used in 11 countries: Bangladesh, China, Italy, Japan, Nepal, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain and England.

Watch video 02:34 Fashion shoot gives autistic teens in Ghana confidence

Diagnosis is difficult

Barbaro, who is based La Trobe's Olga Tennison Autism Research Center, wants to see the tool used even more widely.

"Putting this extremely effective tool in the hands of a trained primary health professional, so that during their routine health checks they are also screening for autism, makes a huge difference to early diagnosis," said Barbaro.

Another Australian study has shown that therapy to support social development with babies displaying early signs of autism can help significantly.

Later in life, diagnosing autism can be "difficult," writes the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "because there is no medical test, like a blood test." Doctors look at a child's developmental history and their behavior to make a diagnosis.

The new study is published by the JAMA Open Network.

Autism Pride Day Albert Einstein The physicist and maths genius was thought to have Asperger's Syndrome, a type of autism. People with Asperger's often focus obsessively on a complex topic and have trouble with social relationships. According to the BBC, Einstein was a loner as a child and repeated sentences obsessively. He was also very well versed in a highly complex topic - Einstein famously developed the theory of relativity.

Autism Pride Day Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The wunderkind's gifts to learn instruments incredibly quickly, compose music by the age of five and hear melodies while writing them have some experts believe Mozart was autistic. Supporters of this theory also point to Mozart's oversensitive hearing and his need to constantly move his hands and feet. Other researchers, however, say there isn't sufficient evidence for this theory.

Autism Pride Day Temple Grandin She only started speaking at age four, but went on to become a sought-after expert for humane livestock handling: Temple Grandin uses her detailed visual memory and her own hypersensitivity to noise to better understand cattle and other animals. This has allowed her to develop thoughtful and humane animal-handling equipment. Grandin has also given many lectures about living with autism.

Autism Pride Day Dan Aykroyd The Canadian actor famous for his starring roles in movies like "The Blues Brothers" revealed in 2013 that he was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome in the 1980s. Aykroyd credited his Asperger's with being responsible for "Ghostbusters," his biggest hit: "One of my symptoms included my obsession with ghosts and law enforcement," he told the Daily Mail.

Autism Pride Day Kim Peek You may never have heard the name Kim Peek, but you're likely to know the movie he inspired: "Rain Man." The 1980s classic deals with the complicated relationship between Charlie Babbitt and his autistic brother Raymond, modeled after Peek and played by Dustin Hoffman. Peek, who died in 2009, was a so-called savant. He could recall the contents of more than 12,000 books.

Autism Pride Day Andy Warhol A soup can repeated over and over again on a canvas - one of Warhol's most famous paintings could be a sign that the artist was autistic. 'I would say, from the study I have seen, that Warhol almost certainly had Asperger's syndrome,' autism expert Judith Gould said. She pointed to his reluctance to speak too many words and his obsession with the uniformity of consumer goods as further clues.

Autism Pride Day Sheldon Cooper Jim Parsons plays physicist Dr. Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory," one of the most-watched sitcoms in the US. It's never stated that Sheldon is on the autism spectrum, but Parsons said he believed Sheldon has Asperger's, and many fans agree. Sheldon is a genius in his field, but doesn't understand sarcasm. He has a strict weekly dining plan and can only sit in one specific spot on his couch. Author: Carla Bleiker



Edited by: Clare Roth