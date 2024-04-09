DYB: Taking care of the European tree of the year

Nature and EnvironmentPolandDYB: Taking care of the European tree of the yearTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentPolandMarta Thor09/04/2024September 4, 2024The European tree of the year 2024 is in Poland. The beech, sometimes called 'the heart of the garden', is centuries old and has been through two world wars. It is recovering from a fungal infection with the help of arborists.https://p.dw.com/p/4k46hAdvertisement